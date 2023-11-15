Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital expansion complete

CANADA, November 15 - People in Trail are benefiting from better access to care, thanks to the completion of the pharmacy and ambulatory care project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital (KBRH).

“The opening of the new ambulatory care space and pharmacy at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is a significant step forward in our commitment to delivering high-quality care for the people in Kootenay Boundary,” said Adrian Dix, Minister of Health. “These modern and improved facilities will not only benefit patients who rely on our services, but will also provide our hardworking health-care workers with a better environment to carry out their vital work.”

The new pharmacy has tripled in size featuring a new patient education room for private consultations and better ventilation spaces making it safer for staff and patients. The new ambulatory care wing was built above the expanded emergency department. Ambulatory care includes procedures for outpatients, such as endoscopies and cystoscopies, and other minor surgical procedures.

“We are thrilled that the residents of the Kootenay region will benefit from the expansions to their hospital,” said Katrine Conroy, MLA for Kootenay West. “There was strong community support for the development of the pharmacy and ambulatory care project, which is helping provide better care for our community.”

The $38.8-million pharmacy and ambulatory care project was funded by the provincial government, which provided $23.3 million, and the West Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital District, which provided $15.5 million. The KBRH Health Foundation raised a further $1.1 million for current and future needs of the ambulatory care departments.

Construction began in 2020 and includes a new ambulatory care wing, expanded pharmacy, renovated oncology department, a modernized physiotherapy department and an upgraded cast clinic.

Jennifer Rice, Parliamentary Secretary for Rural Health –

“Our government is taking action to ensure that all people in B.C. have access to health care services they need, regardless of where they live. This project will strengthen health-care services in the area and help provide people in the Kootenay region access to the high-quality services they need, when they need them.”

Brittny Anderson, MLA for Nelson-Creston –

“The completion of the pharmacy and ambulatory care project at Kootenay Boundary Regional Hospital is a significant step forward in delivering high-quality care to people in the West Kootenays. This investment in health-care infrastructure will undoubtedly improve access to care and benefit patients and health-care workers alike.”

Susan Brown, president and CEO, Interior Health –

“With the completion of the pharmacy and ambulatory care project at KBRH, patients in the West Kootenay now have access to enhanced and modernized facilities that prioritize their comfort and well-being. This renovation was carefully planned to create an optimal patient care experience and to empower staff with an improved working environment, allowing them to provide the highest level of care and compassion to their patients.”

Frank Marino, chair, West Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital District –

“Having worked at KBRH in past, I know how challenging the previous pharmacy and ambulatory care areas were so it is great to see these dramatic improvements completed. The modernization of the hospital in Trail will benefit patients, physicians and staff for years to come. I want to thank the Province, Interior Health, the KBRH Health Foundation, my fellow regional hospital district representatives and our taxpayers for making all this possible.”

Lisa Pasin, executive director, KBRH Health Foundation –

“The Foundation’s Ambulatory Care Campaign raised $1.1 million to support both current and future needs of the ambulatory care departments, due to the steadfast commitment of our community. We are grateful for our partnership with the provincial government, Interior Health and the West Kootenay-Boundary Regional Hospital District. Together, we are improving health care for Kootenay Boundary residents.”

