Grgich Hills Estate Honored with 2024 Best of Wine Tourism Regional Award for Sustainable Wine Tourism Experiences
This award is a testament to the estate’s ongoing efforts to set standards for sustainable wine tourism, creating a model for responsible practices that resonate within the global wine community. ”RUTHERFORD, CA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grgich Hills Estate, a distinguished winery renowned for its commitment to regenerative organic farming and sustainability, has been named the winner of the 2024 Best of Wine Tourism Regional Award in the category of Sustainable Wine Tourism Experiences by the esteemed Great Wine Capitals Global Network, and the regional delegation of Visit Napa Valley, County of Napa, and Napa Valley Vintners.
— Violet Grgich, President and CEO, Grgich Hills Estate
Grgich Hills Estate stands out for its unwavering dedication to regenerative organic farming and sustainability practices in viticulture and winemaking. The award underscores their commitment to environmental stewardship, resource conservation, and a harmonious coexistence with nature, enhancing the overall wine tourism experience for visitors. Ivo Jeramaz, VP and Winemaker, commented, "Achieving the Regenerative Organic Certification is not just a badge for us but a testament to our ethos. We take pride in being one of the few wineries globally with this honor. More than just environmental stewardship, this indicates our dedication to fair and equitable treatment, ensuring livable pay for our vineyard workers. It's more than just wine; it's pioneering a sustainable future for Napa Valley."
This recognition is a testament to the estate’s ongoing efforts to set industry standards for sustainable wine tourism, creating a model for responsible and eco-conscious practices that resonate within the global wine community, Violet Grgich, President and CEO of Grgich Hills Estate expressed, "Being recognized in this esteemed category speaks volumes about our deep-rooted commitment. We are not only safeguarding the environment but reshaping the industry's approach towards sustainability. Our Regenerative Organic Certification signals a new horizon for wineries, and we are proud to be at the forefront of this movement in Napa Valley."
The Great Wine Capitals Network is an international alliance of major global wine regions renowned for their wine production and tourism. Established in 1999, this network fosters collaboration and knowledge-sharing among twelve of the world's most prestigious wine-producing areas including Napa Valley, California. Every year, they coordinate the prestigious "Best Of Wine Tourism" awards, acknowledging exceptional wineries and businesses. Within the framework of The Great Wine Capitals Network, Visit Napa Valley plays a crucial role as part of the Napa Valley regional delegation. This delegation, which also includes the County of Napa and Napa Valley Vintners, actively engages with the Network and participates in its initiatives, events, and awards, including the "Best Of Wine Tourism" awards.
For more information about Grgich Hills Estate and their award-winning sustainable wine tourism experiences, please visit https://www.grgich.com/visit-us-tours-tastings/
About Grgich Hills Estate: Grgich Hills Estate was founded after Vintners Hall of Fame inductee Miljenko “Mike” Grgich first earned world-wide recognition when the 1973 Chateau Montelena Chardonnay that he crafted won the 1976 Paris Tasting, beating the best of France and drawing international attention to the Napa Valley. Mike then partnered with Austin Hills of the Hills Bros. Coffee family in the pursuit of creating the best wines in the world and chose Independence Day, July 4, 1977, to launch their family-owned-and-operated winery.
Today, Grgich Hills Estate is 100% estate grown and Certified Regenerative Organic through the Regenerative Organic Alliance (ROA), a leading force in the Regenerative Agriculture movement worldwide. Referred to as "Organic Plus,” regenerative farming is a science-driven approach focused on no-till soil management, building organic matter to sustain microbial life, incorporating livestock and biodiversity and caring for people who work in the fields and winery. It is a key component of combating climate change and reducing greenhouse gas pollution. In 2022 Grgich Hills Estate was recognized as one of the world’s "Top 100 Wineries" by Wine & Spirits Magazine.
