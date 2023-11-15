Submit Release
Sen. Nick Miller Votes to Fund State-Related Universities

November 15, 2023  – Sen. Nick Miller (D-Lehigh/Northampton) applauds today’s passage of House Bill 1461 (Harris, D-Philadelphia).

House Bill 1461 will provide funding for state-related universities for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2024.

“Getting beyond the recent legislative hurdles so that state-related universities can predictably receive their funding is essential,” said Miller. “They were expecting this money when the budget was signed. Students and faculty deserve the funding they were promised from the state.”

The bill provides funding for Lincoln University, Penn State University, Temple University and the University of Pittsburgh for a total of $642 million divided among the four. This represents a 7% increase from the previous year.

“As a graduate of Penn State University, I understand the importance of this funding firsthand,” added Miller. “Today’s vote allows the universities to continue to operate daily and I am pleased to see both sides of the aisle and both chambers come together to commit to getting this funding out, so our students and faculty members aren’t forced to make hard decisions.”

