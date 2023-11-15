The UWI Global Campus St. Kitts-Nevis hosts Recognition Ceremony for Graduates

(Press release) The UWI Global Campus St Kitts and Nevis — The University of the West Indies Global Campus, St. Kitts-Nevis Site celebrated the achievements of its graduands from the Federation with a Recognition Ceremony and Watch Party on Saturday, November 11th, 2023. The event was held at the Royal St. Kitts Hotel, under the patronage of the Governor-General, Her Excellency Dame Marcella Liburd.

The ceremony featured congratulatory remarks from Mrs Lisa-Romayne Archibald-Pistana, Permanent Secretary in the Federal Ministry of Education and Mr Kevin Barrett, Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Nevis Island Administration. Mrs Jihan Williams Knight, President of the St. Kitts-Nevis UWI Alumni Association, welcomed the graduands to The UWI Alumni Association and encouraged them to stay connected and engaged with their alma mater. Ms Nicole Johnson, who graduated with a MSc. in Management Studies (Management Information Systems), delivered the vote of thanks on behalf of the graduands and expressed their gratitude and appreciation to The UWI Global Campus, faculty, staff, as well as to family and friends. Head of Site, Mrs. Gaile Gray-Phillip presented the graduands with UWI memorabilia as a token of recognition and celebration. The ceremony was chaired by 2023 graduate Nakita Liburd.

For this 2023 Graduation, forty-five (45) persons from St Kitts and Nevis completed their studies in the academic year 2022-2023. They represented a diverse range of disciplines and levels of study, including Accounting, Marketing, International Management, Sociology, Tourism and Hospitality Management, Social Work, Financial Management, Human Resource Management, Management Studies, Psychology, Youth Development Work, Literacy Studies, Educational Leadership, and Educational Leadership and Management. Thirty-five persons graduated with Bachelor of Science or Bachelor of Education degrees, one with a post-graduate diploma, eight with Master of Science degrees and one with a Doctor of Education degree. Thirty-three hailed from St. Kitts and twelve from Nevis.

This year marks the 75th anniversary of The UWI, which in October 1948 opened its doors as the University College of the West Indies in Mona, Jamaica. The UWI has since grown into a leading regional and global institution of higher education, with five campuses. Significantly, 2023 has also seen The UWI Open Campus transitioning into The UWI Global Campus as it prepares to position itself as a major player in the global online education landscape. The UWI Global Campus offers flexible and accessible online programmes and courses that cater to the diverse needs and aspirations of learners across the Caribbean and beyond.

The UWI Global Campus St. Kitts-Nevis Site congratulates all the graduates on their remarkable achievements and wishes them all the best for their future endeavors. The Site also thanks all the sponsors, partners, and supporters who made the Recognition Ceremony and Watch Party possible and successful.