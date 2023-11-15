Federal Reserve Board announces approval of application by Linkbancorp, Inc

The Federal Reserve Board on Wednesday announced its approval of the application by Linkbancorp, Inc, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, to acquire and merge with Partners Bancorp, of Salisbury, Maryland, and thereby indirectly acquire its subsidiary banks, The Bank of Delmarva, of Seaford, Delaware, and Virginia Partners Bank, of Fredericksburg, Virginia.

Attached is the Board's order relating to this action.

For media inquiries, please email [email protected] or call 202-452-2955.