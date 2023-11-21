Mesothelioma Compensation Center Urges a Former Construction Worker with Mesothelioma Who Worked on Power Plants-Chemical Plants or Oil Refineries to Call About Compensation-It Might Be Millions of Dollars

We provide direct access to incredible lawyers for a person that worked as an employee-or construction worker at a power plant, oil refinery or chemical plant-just give us a call at 866-714-6466.” — Mesothelioma Compensation Center

WASHINGTON, DC , USA, November 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is urging a construction worker anywhere in the nation to call them anytime at 866-714-6466 if they have recently been diagnosed with mesothelioma and if while working construction they worked on a power plant, oil refinery or a chemical plant. Financial compensation for a construction worker or skilled trades worker like this might be millions of dollars.

The group says, "We are advocates for people with mesothelioma who worked at a power plant, a chemical plant or oil refinery-or subcontractors such as construction workers-skilled tradesmen who worked at these types of workplaces. We have a team of some of the most capable mesothelioma lawyers in the USA-and they get the best possible compensation results for their clients. We provide direct access to these incredible lawyers for a person that worked as an employee-or construction worker at a power plant, oil refinery or chemical plant-just give us a call at 866-714-6466 and we will make it happen."

The Mesothelioma Compensation Center is especially calling upon construction workers with mesothelioma in the following states:

* New York

* California

* Washington

* Pennsylvania

* Ohio

* Illinois

* Louisiana

* Florida

* Arizona

* Georgia



Suggestions from the Mesothelioma Compensation Center for people with mesothelioma nationwide on how to increase potential financial compensation:

*“Do you recall the specifics of how you were exposed to asbestos at work, in the military or both-and when this exposure occurred? This is incredibly important information.

* “Do you recall the names of coworkers who might have witnessed your exposure to asbestos? An eyewitness to your asbestos exposure might increase your compensation.

*“Did you have more than one job where you might have been exposed to asbestos on the job?

*“Do your medical records include a biopsy that confirms the mesothelioma or asbestos exposure lung cancer?

* "Has your loved one's doctor told you that mesothelioma is a distinct possibility-but because they are so sick-weak-a biopsy to confirm the mesothelioma is not possible? If this is your loved one, please call us at 866-714-6466."



Important Note for the family of a person who had mesothelioma: “If your loved one has died from confirmed mesothelioma in any US state within the last two years and the compensation process was never begun because of COVID or for other reasons-please call us anytime at 866-714-6466.” https://MesotheliomaCompensationCenter.Com