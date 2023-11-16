Jay Group Partners with Fenix Commerce to Transform E-commerce Delivery Experience for Bulbhead.com

Jay Group, a premier provider of 3PL Order Fulfillment services, forms a strategic partnership with FenixCommerce, a pioneer in AI-driven delivery management.

LANCASTER, PA, USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Jay Group, a premier provider of 3PL Order Fulfillment services, proudly announces a strategic partnership with FenixCommerce, a pioneer in AI-driven delivery management. This collaboration revolutionizes the e-commerce landscape by offering enhanced shipping & delivery features to Jay Group's clients, including accurate pre-purchase delivery dates and post-purchase notifications, powered by Fenix's predictive AI-based technology.

Even as e-commerce growth moderates post-pandemic, shoppers still demand seamless, reliable delivery experiences. Jay Group recognizes the need for innovative solutions to meet this demand. Through the partnership with Fenix, Jay Group clients can now compete more effectively by offering shoppers more accurate, transparent, and less expensive delivery.

Bulbhead.com, a leading online retailer of innovative home and lifestyle products, and long-time partner of Jay Group, will deploy Fenix’s full suite of estimated delivery dates plus post-purchase branded tracking/delivery notification solutions. COO & EVP, Bala Iyler indicates “Our collaboration with Jay Group and FenixCommerce reflects our commitment to customer satisfaction by providing an even better shopping experience around delivery.”

"Jay Group is thrilled to join forces with Fenix Commerce in elevating the competitive capability of our clients, including our good friends at Bulbhead," said Blake Dudek, President of Jay Group. "We're excited to be at the forefront of this transformation in e-commerce logistics. The addition of Fenix to our suite of advanced fulfillment and unboxing solutions empowers brands with a consistent, end-to-end (Pre- and post-sale) experience, unmatched in the industry today.”

Fenix Commerce's CEO, Akhilesh Srivastava, expressed his enthusiasm: "We are excited to work with Jay Group, a true industry leader, to bring our AI-based delivery model to a broader audience. Our shared vision of transparent, efficient delivery management aligns perfectly, and we believe this partnership will redefine customer expectations in the e-commerce world."

For more information about this partnership and enhanced delivery management features, please visit FenixCommerce.com or contact Don Vangeloff, Fenix Media contact.

About Jay Group: For over 58 years, Jay Group has been connecting businesses with their customers through a fully integrated suite of services designed to make going to market simpler, more efficient, and more cost-effective

About Fenix Commerce: Fenix Commerce is a pioneer in AI-driven delivery management solutions. Powered by data and robust machine learning, their predictive delivery model provides accurate estimated delivery dates and optimizes supply chain efficiency, reducing costs and improving customer satisfaction.