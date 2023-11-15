Brewster Reappointed to Legislative Budget and Finance Committee

Harrisburg, November 15, 2023 – State Senator Jim Brewster today thanked Senate leadership for his reappointment to a term on Legislative Budget and Finance Committee (LBFC), which conducts a range of research activities pertaining to the operation and performance of programs and agencies funded by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

“It is an honor to once again serve on this committee,” Brewster said. “I look forward to continuing the work with my colleagues and the committee’s outstanding staff.”

Brewster was reappointed to the Committee, where he currently serves as Vice Chairman, this week by the Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward at the recommendation of Senate Democratic Leader Jay Costa. His term will expire on January 7, 2025.

The LBFC is a bipartisan, bicameral legislative service agency consisting of 12 members of the General Assembly, six from the Senate and six from the House. The committee conducts studies and makes recommendations aimed at eliminating unnecessary expenditures, promoting economy in the government, and assuring that state funds are being expended in accordance with legislative intent and law.