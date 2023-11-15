Mamás Unidas LR partners with Achievable to provide free ACT exam preparation to Arkansas' Hispanic community

We believe it's essential that all students have the opportunity to succeed in higher education.” — Mayca Alvarez

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mamás Unidas LR, a non-profit organization dedicated to helping the Hispanic community learn about higher education, announced today a partnership with Achievable to provide ACT exam preparation materials and services for free to Arkansas' Hispanic students. Through this partnership, Mamás Unidas LR will have access to comprehensive resources and guidance to help students prepare for the ACT exam.

Achievable partners with universities and organizations through its Achievable for All program to provide students with free online preparation classes, test prep books, and other materials needed for their exams.

Mamás Unidas LR’s President, Mayca Alvarez said, "We are excited to partner with Achievable on this program. We believe it's essential that all students have the opportunity to succeed in higher education, and our partnership with Achievable will be an important step in ensuring our students are prepared for the ACT exam."

"We strongly believe in Mamás Unidas LR's mission and are thrilled to work with them to provide Arkansas' Hispanic youth access to quality exam prep materials," said Justin Pincar, Achievable's Managing Director. "By working together, we'll be able to ensure more students have access to the resources they need to succeed in their studies."

The program has launched its first cohort this fall 2023, and Mamás Unidas LR has identified its first wave of 65 students who qualify for the free ACT prep materials. The organization plans to host this ACT program again next year for interested students.

With this partnership, Mamás Unidas LR hopes to bridge the gap between the Hispanic community and higher education and give students the tools they need to succeed.

For more information about this program or to see when the next ACT prep workshop will be, please visit Mamás Unidas LR's website at www.mamasunidaslr.org.

For questions about the Achievable for All program, please visit https://achievable.me/achievable-for-all/ or contact Justin Pincar at justin@achievable.me.

About Mamás Unidas:

Mamás Unidas LR is a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to helping primarily the Hispanic community learn about higher education in the United States.

Our mission is to inform parents of existing resources and of the steps their children have to follow; as a means of supporting them in achieving their educational dreams and thus having a better future.

Our vision is that young people can decide whether they want to pursue higher education without cultural, economic, or socioeconomic barriers being an impediment.

About Achievable:

Achievable is an exam preparation platform trusted by thousands to ace professional qualification examinations such as the ACT, GRE, FINRA SIE and Series exams, and the USMLE.

Achievable's mission is to provide access to quality educational materials for all. We believe academic success should be accessible to everyone regardless of background or circumstances.