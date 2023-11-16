Pisco Y Nazca Celebrates Grand Opening in Reston
Peruvian Ceviche Gastrobar Comes To Reston Town CenterRESTON, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pisco Y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar is bringing a modern twist on Peruvian Cuisine to Fairfax County. The official celebration is scheduled for Wednesday, December 13th starting at 2:30 pm, marking the opening of our new location in Reston Town Center. Crafted by the renowned //3877 Design, this exquisite 6240-square-foot restaurant seamlessly blends a casual and trendy ambiance with elements of understated sophistication.
"We extend an invitation to the Reston community to savor the flavors of Peruvian cuisine, drawing inspiration from the world's premier ceviche establishments, offering distinctive dishes and unique cocktails," stated Rosa Reyes, Pisco y Nazca Regional Manager.
Our dedicated team at Pisco y Nazca comprises seasoned professionals who exude a deep passion and pride for Peruvian culture, evident in the meticulous design, culinary offerings, and overall atmosphere of the restaurant. The name stems from the Peruvian saying “Entre Pisco y Nazca,” which means having fun and enjoying the company of friends and loved ones in a social atmosphere – exactly what the restaurant creates.
Ongoing Specials:
• Daily Happy Hour (Mon-Sun)
• Weekday Pick-Two Lunch Special starting at $17.95 (Mon-Fri)
• Weekend Brunch with Build Your Own Mimosas *Includes a full bottle of sparkling wine and 50% OFF select sparkling wines (Sat-Sun)
Menu Highlights:
• CHEF’S SIGNATURE CEVICHE- corvina, shrimp, smoked jalapeño leche de tigre, sweet potato, choclo
• LOMO SALTADO- wok seared tenderloin, soy and oyster sauce, onions, tomato petals, jasmine rice, fries
• PESCADO CROCANTE- fresh whole fried fish, spicy Asian sauce, arroz chaufa blanco
• TACU SECO DE CORDERO- braised lamb shank, cilantro sauce, ají amarillo, salsa criolla
• ARROZ CON POLLO - Peruvian style chicken and rice, huancaina sauce, salsa criolla
• CAUSA SAMPLER- Crocante, tartare, pollo
The dynamic bar, providing an open view of the kitchen, offers an ideal setting for indulging in a trifecta of experiences: sipping, socializing, and relishing our exceptionally delectable ceviche. Our menu features a fusion of cherished classics alongside exciting new favorites. Elevate your dining experience with Pisco Y Nazca's signature cocktails, including:
• CHICHA MARGARITA -Tequila, chicha morada, lemon juice, simple syrup
• WHERE THERE’S SMOKE- Mezcal, peach schnapps, lime juice, ají limo
• NAZCA MULE- Pisco, Fever-Tree ginger beer, lime juice, cardamom & currant currant-infused syrup
• PIÑAZO- Vodka, pineapple purée, lime juice, simple syrup, amarena cherries
• PISCO SPRITZ- Pisco, Aperol, lemon juice, sparkling wine
• PISCO PUNCH- Pisco, pineapple syrup, Inca Kola plum bitters, cayenne pepper
• PISCO SOUR FLIGHT- Traditional, Passion, Chicha
Pisco Y Nazca, located at 1871 Explorer St Reston, VA is open daily for lunch and dinner, and serves brunch on Saturday and Sunday.
Restaurant hours are:
Sunday 11am- 10pm
Mon-Thurs 11:30am- 10pm
Friday 11:30am -11pm
Sat 11am-11pm
For more information, please visit https://piscoynazca.com
ABOUT CENTURION RESTAURANT GROUP
Centurion Restaurant Group is a company created by foodies for foodies. From the inviting ambiance and design of each of the restaurants to the world-class cuisine infused with authentic flavors, the group delivers a distinct experience to its guests. Under the leadership of seasoned restaurateurs, Centurion Restaurant Group is committed to delivering the highest level of hospitality and guest experience for each of its restaurant brands. The group’s core values and mission include creating unique environments, timeless concepts, and outstanding food. Pisco Y Nazca locations include Kendall, FL, Washington, DC, Doral, FL, Reston, VA, Coral Gables, FL (coming soon).
Dana Swinney
Dana Swinney Public Relations
dswinney@atthetablepr.com