Governor Healey Celebrates $6 Billion in Federal Funds for Massachusetts on Two-Year Anniversary of Bipartisan Infrastructure Law  

Boston — Today, the Healey-Driscoll Administration is celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law (BIL), signed into law by President Biden on November 15, 2021. To date, Massachusetts has been allocated $6 billion in federal funds to support over 190 different projects across the state. This includes $3.3 billion in funding for repairing, rebuilding, and improving roads and bridges, $1.1 billion to improve public transportation, $181 million for airport modernization, $147 million to increase broadband access, $66.3 million for port infrastructure, $195 million for clean school and transit buses, $36 million for electric vehicle charging, $87 million for cleaning up polluted land, and more.

The Healey-Driscoll Administration has embraced an aggressive approach to competing for federal funding and has committed to ensuring that federal dollars from BIL, as well as the Inflation Reduction Act, the CHIPS and Science Act and other sources of federal funding, are dedicated to advancing job creation, workforce development, economic competitiveness, climate resiliency, decarbonization and equity. In addition to the currently awarded funds, the administration has more than $3 billion requested in applications currently pending before federal agencies to fund ongoing projects in communities across the state, including for the Cape Cod Bridges, the Allston Multimodal project, statewide flood prevention, investments in solar energy, and much more.

“The investments from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have enabled our administration to improve our roads and bridges, connect our communities to broadband, make progress on our decarbonization goals, take early action steps towards improved West-East rail connections, and much more,” said Governor Healey. “We thank President Biden and our incredible Congressional delegation for enacting this historic piece of legislation, and we look forward to competing for and winning the federal dollars still on the table to build a stronger Massachusetts.”

“The Bipartisan Infrastructure Law has been transformative for communities across Massachusetts,” said Lieutenant Governor Kim Driscoll. “These federal funds have already gone toward critical projects in all parts of the state – from our environmental justice communities to our Gateway Cities, coastal communities, and rural towns. These opportunities are truly a game changer for Massachusetts, and we look forward to continuing to support state agencies and local governments in their ability to unlock federal funds.”

“We are incredibly excited to be celebrating the two-year anniversary of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law here in Massachusetts,” said Director of Federal Funds and Infrastructure Quentin Palfrey. “These awarded funds are just the beginning of what is possible for us to achieve with the help of federal dollars, and we look forward to leveraging our whole-of-government strategy to secure federal funding for our communities across Massachusetts.”

Recent Massachusetts wins from the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law have included a $147 million allocation from the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) program to expand broadband availability across Massachusetts, $108 million for train corridor improvements between Springfield and Worcester, $35 million for 20 municipalities and Regional Planning Agencies to improve road safety, and $24 million for critical infrastructure improvements in the Port of New Bedford.

To further increase Massachusetts’ ability to secure federal funding, Governor Healey filed legislation in October to make available an additional $800 million in state funds over the next three years to pursue federal grants. The legislation leverages the interest earnings on the state’s Stabilization Fund, which currently stands at an all-time high of roughly $8 billion, and adds to the roughly $2 billion in state matching funds that have already been identified from other funding sources, including through the FY24-FY28 Capital Investment Plan, the FY24 budget, and other appropriations.

