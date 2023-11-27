VUIM and SHUTCM Forge Global Collaboration Agreement for Advancing Traditional Chinese Medicine
Virginia University of Integrative Medicine collaborates with Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine to elevate Acupuncture education globally.TYSONS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 27, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Virginia University of Integrative Medicine (VUIM), a leader in the field of Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine education, is excited to announce a groundbreaking collaboration agreement with Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (SHUTCM), one of China's leading institutions in the field of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TCM) education.
Through a comprehensive memorandum of understanding, VUIM and SHUTCM have committed to a collaborative relationship that aims to enhance the academic and scientific principles of Traditional Chinese Medicine.
This collaboration agreement will foster:
The collaboration between the two institutions will focus on the enhancement of Acupuncture and East Asian Medicine education and research, with a particular focus on Traditional Chinese Medicine. The engagement will include the development of joint academic programs, facilitating student and staff exchanges, hosting shared academic events, and collaborating on research and other mutually beneficial activities.
The inaugural initiative of this collaboration will be the launch of short-term training programs between VUIM and SHUTCM. These programs are designed to elevate the quality and skills of Acupuncture practitioners in the United States and foster interprofessional and cultural dialogues between TCM practitioners in both the United States and China.
Both institutions believe that this collaboration will not only contribute to the advancement of Acupuncture and TCM, but also support the growing interest and recognition of TCM practices worldwide.
To learn more about the Virginia University of Integrative Medicine, please visit www.vuim.edu. Details about Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine can be found at english.shutcm.edu.cn/.
Contact:
Virginia University of Integrative Medicine
1980 Gallows Road
Tysons, VA 22182
info@vuim.edu
Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine, International Education College
1200 Cailun Road, Zhangjiang Hi-Tech Park, Pudong New Area, Shanghai
Post code 201203
Tel: 0086-21-51322278
iec.oversea@shutcm.com
Virginia University of Integrative Medicine is committed to the accessibility and advancement of Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine through education, public service, research, and clinical care.
Shanghai University of Traditional Chinese Medicine is dedicated to the education, heritage and innovation of Traditional Chinese Medicine, promoting global health and cultural exchange.
Chad Egresi
Virginia University of Integrative Medicine
+1 703-323-5690
admissions@vuim.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube