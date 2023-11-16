Moburst Ranks Among Adweek's Top 10 Growth Agencies of the Year; Nominated for “Effective Mobile Marketing Awards”
We are honored and humbled to be recognized as one of AdWeek's Fastest Growing Agencies for the second year running. ”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Moburst, a leading full-service, mobile-first marketing agency, proudly announces its prestigious recognition as one of AdWeek's Fastest Growing Agencies for the second consecutive year, securing the top 10 spot among medium-sized agencies out of thousands of agencies. The agency has also received multiple nominations for Mobile Marketing Magazine's prestigious Effective Mobile Marketing Awards for its global campaigns.
With its highly talented and experienced team, Moburst continues to push the boundaries of mobile and digital marketing while setting new industry standards for creativity, strategy, and growth hacking. This ground-breaking approach has earned the agency a strong reputation as the category leader maker after working with some of the largest brands in the world. The company will be celebrating 10 years this month, and during this time, it has served over 600 clients, including category leaders such as Google, Microsoft, Reddit, Uber, Samsung, Discovery, YouTube, Calm, Pfizer, and many others.
"We are honored and humbled to be recognized as one of AdWeek's Fastest Growing Agencies for the second year running," said Gilad Bechar, Moburst’s Founder and CEO. "Combined with our nomination for the Effective Mobile Marketing Awards, these accolades are a testament to our incredible team's hard work and dedication and their relentless pursuit of excellence. It’s amazing to not just exceed our clients' expectations, but also get global recognition for our actions and growth."
Moburst is currently nominated for Mobile Marketing Magazine’s Effective Mobile Marketing Awards for two of its successful marketing campaigns:
Most Effective App Store Optimisation Campaign - 'Upside and Moburst – The Cash-back Chronicles!'
Most Effective Influencer Marketing Campaign - 'PlugSports and Moburst – An Influencer Marketing Slam Dunk!
