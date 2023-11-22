House of Pacific Relations International Cottages Presents Holiday Festivities at December Nights in Balboa Park
Visit the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages to experience a holiday season worldwide!
“I think it's great to see how each culture celebrates the holidays because it is different all over the world," says Mike Salazar, HPR Publicity Chairperson.”SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The House of Pacific Relations (HPR) will open its International Spirit Garden and cottages during Balboa Park's annual December Nights. It is taking place inside Balboa Park, at 2294 Pan American Plaza, San Diego, CA 92101, Friday, December 1st, from 3:00 p.m. - 11:00 p.m. and Saturday, December 2nd, 2023, 11:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and featuring multi-cultural performances, beverages, and variety of food from thirty-one (31) ethnicities.
“I think it's great to see how each culture celebrates the holidays because it is different all over the world," says Mike Salazar, HPR Publicity Chairperson. "There is a variety of singing and dancing, as well as all the fun in the International Spirit Garden. Definitely something for everyone in the family to enjoy."
Purchase and enjoy authentic food, cocktails, crafts, and desserts from every corner of the globe. All proceeds benefit the non-profit cottages, where volunteers proudly showcase culture, education, travel ideas, crafts, and volunteerism within the historic cottages, which have been a part of Balboa Park since 1935.
Enjoy the live stage entertainment showcasing the national traditions of various countries and populations between 3:00 - 9:30 p.m. on Friday and 1:00 - 9:30 p.m. on Saturday. Visit the House of Pacific Relations International Cottages to experience a holiday season worldwide!
MISSION STATEMENT - "To harmoniously come together with international and cultural presence."
To learn more, please check out the event flier at sdhpr.org.
GENERAL INFORMATION
The House of Pacific Relations International Cottages, Inc. was founded during the California International Exposition of 1935-1936, held in Balboa Park. It was incorporated in 1962 as a non-profit corporation. The purpose and objectives of this corporation are: To bring into close association the people of the various national/cultural groups represented in its membership in order to foster and cultivate a spirit of understanding, tolerance, and goodwill. To present, through the national/cultural groups, programs of an educational and cultural nature beneficial to everybody; and to provide schools and other organizations devoted to education or culture the opportunity to take advantage of our diverse cultural resources. Cottages are open most Saturdays and Sundays for 5 hrs. between 11 am and 5 pm.
