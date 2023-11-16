Jefferson Center and WellPower Plan Merger to Meet the Growing Need for Mental Health and Substance Use Services
The organization will create a transformational partnership in Colorado Behavioral HealthDENVER, COLO., USA, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Jefferson Center and WellPower, locally and nationally recognized community mental health centers, announced plans to merge into one non-profit organization on July 1, 2024, to serve Clear Creek, Denver, Gilpin and Jefferson County communities. The merger creates the largest and most innovative behavioral health provider in Colorado with an unparalleled array of programs and services.
The demand for behavioral health services is greater than ever. One in four Coloradans report that their mental health is poor, suicide is the number one cause of death for young people ages 10 to 24 and the opioid and fentanyl epidemic remain wildly unchecked. The toll of the unmet need in Colorado has resulted in dire and heartbreaking consequences for individuals and families and contributes to provider burn out and turnover.
“We are confident that the strengths of our two organizations combined will enable us to meet the needs of our communities in a way that has never been done before in Colorado,” said Kiara Kuenzler, PsyD, LP, President and CEO of Jefferson Center. “This merger is a bold response, ensuring that we are prepared to be Colorado’s leading community behavioral health provider for decades to come. We have a strategic vision of stepping into the future, together, to ensure all people in our communities can access the comprehensive care they need without barriers.”
“The behavioral health system in Colorado is undergoing significant change – from regulatory functions to funding – and we must adapt for the future,” said Carl Clark, MD, President and CEO of WellPower. “As we planned for these changes and evaluated what it would take to thrive in the newly emerging system, we conducted a comprehensive assessment and explored many different options.”
Jefferson Center and WellPower both have deep expertise in the realm of behavioral health and have reputations as local and national leaders in the field. Both organizations are financially strong with adequate reserves, operating revenue and assets to strengthen a combined organization.
“We believe that joining our two organizations is a powerful solution,” continued Dr. Clark. “It builds on our two organizations’ strengths and shared values, allows us to fill gaps in specialized care, expands our workforce and programming, and allows us to combine efforts using technology and other innovations.”
At this stage, the two Boards of Directors have agreed to the following plans:
• This is a true partnership of equals, not an acquisition. Jefferson Center and WellPower have had a positive and collaborative relationship over the years, sharing innovative practices and advocating for positive systems change.
• Dr. Kiara Kuenzler will serve as the President and Dr. Carl Clark will be the CEO until his retirement; at that time, Dr. Kuenzler will assume the expanded role of President and CEO. As CEOs, Carl and Kiara have developed mutual trust, respect and thoughtful communication about how best to partner.
• The newly merged organization is committed to having all staff join in the execution of the new vision. Our plans are to retain all staff and programs. We envision some staff may transition into new roles and we intend to create more career pathways and opportunities for growth.
• The merged organization will keep the WellPower name and will pursue a merger under the Jefferson Center 501c3 organization. The assets of WellPower will be folded into the legal entity of Jefferson Center.
• The new Board of Directors and leadership teams of both organizations will be combined and will fairly represent the expanded region served.
• Clinical services and administrative functions will come together, thoughtfully, over time.
“There has never been a period of time of greater transformation in behavioral health than there is right now,” continued Dr. Kuenzler. “Putting people first is front and center of why we are doing this – from the people we serve to the people on our teams. By coming together, we can meet the needs of our community faster and more effectively than we could ever do alone.”
