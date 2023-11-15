EU provides an additional €110 million in humanitarian aid to support Ukrainians affected by war

On 14 November, the European Commission allocated €110 million in humanitarian aid to Ukrainians affected by the war.

A total of €100 million will go to operations in Ukraine and €10 million will be used to support Ukrainian refugees and host communities in Moldova.

These new funds will help the EU’s humanitarian partners provide essential services like monetary assistance, food, water, shelter, healthcare, psychosocial support, and protection.

The latest allocation brings the total of the EU humanitarian aid’s response to Russia’s war in Ukraine up to €843 million.

In light of last year’s deliberate Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure, the EU will also deploy a further 84 power generators from its rescEU strategic reserves. Overall, more than 5,000 power generators have been sent to Ukraine via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism.

In addition, the EU is coordinating donations from the private sector to deliver crucial energy equipment to Ukraine.

