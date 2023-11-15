Submit Release
Conflict-affected people: EU4Dialogue programme awards first grants to Armenian CSOs

The EU4Dialogue programme, implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in Armenia, has awarded its first 15 grants to Armenian civil society organisations (CSOs). 

With these grants, the CSOs will launch projects to help people affected by the conflict in the Gegharkunik, Syunik, Tavush, and Vayots Dzor regions improve security and socio-economic well-being. The maximum amount allocated for each grant is up to US$25,000.

The call was launched last Summer.

The ‘EU4Dialogue: Support to Conflict Transformation in the South Caucasus and the Republic of Moldova (Component 2)’ project is financed by the European Union and implemented by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP).

