Eurochambres: EU4BCC matchmaking event for SMEs and BSOs from Eastern Partnership

The EU-funded ‘EU4Business: Connecting Companies’ project, recently extended until December 2024, invites business support organisations (BSOs) and small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the Eastern Partnership (EaP) to join its ‘Online B2B and BSO2BSO Matchmaking Event’.

This virtual gathering will consist of separate sessions for BSOs and SMEs, offering a platform for cross-regional collaboration, knowledge exchange, and the promotion of sustainable growth.

The event will allow SMEs and Business Support BSOs to network and find suitable business partners. After registering, participants will be able to access the attendee hub to see the available profiles, contact potential partners, and organise 1-to-1 meetings.

The EU4BCC project is funded under the EU4Business initiative of the European Union, an umbrella initiative that covers all EU activities supporting small and medium-sized enterprises in the Eastern Partnership.

The EU4BCC project supports sustainable economic development and job creation in the EaP countries by helping SMEs promote increased trade, encouraging inward investment, and fostering business links with companies in the EU.

This event is scheduled for the 5 December. Participation is free of charge but registration is needed.

