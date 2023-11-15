EU delivers new pack of mine detection dogs to Ukraine

The European Commission will deliver another pack of mine detection dogs to Ukraine, with support from EU Member States.

This initiative will bring fifty service dogs to aid in the humanitarian demining of areas contaminated by explosive ordnance.

All dogs will be equipped with protective and support equipment, to ensure that they can work safely and efficiently.

Prior to each transfer, these dogs undergo months of training with experienced EU handlers, followed by a short adaptation period in Ukraine.

Find out more

Press release