Submit Release
News Search

There were 169 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 451,375 in the last 365 days.

USA Borescopes Provides Inspection Cameras for Hazardous Environments

Explosion proof inspection camera

Intrinsically Safe Class 0 Approved Inspection Camera

Gas tank borescope

Class I Div II borescope

Borescope Inspection Camera

Borescope Camera

Explosive environment inspection cameras for high risk inspections.

"The goal is to ensure the safety of equipment, the space, and the operator while facilitating a nondestructive inspection every time,”
— Jonathan Pokk
CLARKSVILLE, TN, 37043, November 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In a monumental stride towards safe inspections in hazardous environments, USA Borescopes is excited to publicize the revolutionary P374 Intrinsically Safe Inspection Camera. Uniquely crafted to withstand explosive atmospheres, the P374 embodies a blend of class-leading reliability, safety, and advanced technology.

In environments teeming with flammable gases or combustible dusts, using conventional borescopes is not safe. Such environments demand tools that can deliver uncompromised performance while ensuring absolute safety. Offering a viable solution, the P374 stands out as the only certified Zone 0 intrinsically safe inspection camera presently available in the market.

Investing in a hazardous environment borescope like P374 has excellent safety incentives for professionals working in high-risk settings. More so, the device allows remote examination of infrastructure and machinery inaccessible to other inspection cameras – saving both time and cost of disassembly. This certified explosion proof borescope is an inspection camera of choice for oil and gas inspectors. The P374 promises precise inspections in hazardous environments such as Class I, Division II, and Zone 0. Equipped with a 1" diameter probe and 200 feet of working length, the camera is designed to prevent any adverse interaction with the environment during an inspection. It boasts an array of features, including being impact-proof, dust-proof, and corrosion-proof - all integral to handle various challenging inspection conditions.

Over the past years, a significant shift has been noted, with many professionals opting for class 1 division 2 cameras for their turbine inspections over standard borescopes. These portable videoscopes are available in 4mm, 6mm or 8mm diameters. The USA XP series Class I Div II borescopes area certified to perform in explosive environments. These borescope cameras are available in lengths of up to 10 meters with articulation.

Committed to adapting to specific inspection requirements, USA Borescopes offers certified these certified inspection cameras. "The goal is to ensure the safety of equipment, the space, and the operator while facilitating a nondestructive inspection every time," said Jonathan Pokk from USA Borescopes.

The premier provider of industrial borescopes, USA Borescopes offers certified explosive safe inspection cameras optimized for use in hazardous areas

Bill French
USA Borescopes
+1 931-362-3304
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube
Other

Introduction to USA Borescopes

You just read:

USA Borescopes Provides Inspection Cameras for Hazardous Environments

Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Chemical Industry, Companies, Energy Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more