Environmental Quality Commission to meet Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17 in Portland (hybrid)

DEQ staff will present six proposed rules for the commission's consideration, as well as an update on the agency's strategic planning process.
The rule proposals address the following:
• Low NOx Omnibus Temporary Rule
• Climate 2023 Rulemaking
• Ballast Water Rulemaking
• Fish and Aquatic Life Use Updates
• Recycling Modernization Act Rulemaking
• Round 2 Regional Haze Supplement
