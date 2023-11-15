Submit Release
Environmental Quality Commission to meet Thursday and Friday, Nov. 16-17 in Portland (hybrid)

DEQ to present six proposed rules, including a Recycling Modernization Act rulemaking

Statewide, OR—The Oregon Environmental Quality Commission will hold its next regular meeting on Nov. 16-17, virtually via Zoom and in-person at the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality headquarters, 700 NE Multnomah Street in Portland, in the third floor conference room.

DEQ staff will present six proposed rules for the commission's consideration, as well as an update on the agency's strategic planning process.

The rule proposals address the following:
• Low NOx Omnibus Temporary Rule
• Climate 2023 Rulemaking
• Ballast Water Rulemaking
• Fish and Aquatic Life Use Updates
• Recycling Modernization Act Rulemaking
• Round 2 Regional Haze Supplement

Materials for the meeting, including Zoom links and call-in details, are posted on the meeting agenda webpage.

Media contact: Jennifer Flynt, jennifer.flynt@deq.oregon.gov, 503-730-5924
###

