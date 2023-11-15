DCBS to host public meeting on prescription drug prices Dec. 7

Nov. 15, 2023

Salem – The Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services (DCBS) will be hosting a public hearing on prescription drug prices on Thursday, Dec. 7, from 1:30 to 4 p.m. via Zoom.

The public is invited to participate and here are some ways you can:

Share your stories. DCBS is asking for the public's help before the 2023 public hearing on prescription drug prices. The department has set up a brief survey for consumers to share their stories about rising prescription drug prices. Drug prices play a major role in health care decisions of Oregonians, and the cost of prescription drugs have steadily increased. The department wants to hear your stories about the costs of prescription drugs and how it has affected you and your family. The previous testimonials are available on our website.

Attend the hearing via Zoom. There will be opportunities for public comment, and Oregon legislators will serve as moderators for panel presentations. We encourage you to testify at the hearing or provide written testimony. For more information about the hearing, email rx.prices@dcbs.oregon.gov.

Some of the agenda items this year will be highlights and recommendations from the Drug Price Transparency team, including:

Diabetic drugs approved for weight loss. There will be presentations on drugs approved to treat diabetes that are now also approved for chronic weight management for nondiabetic adults with obesity.

What determines the costs of a generic prescription drug and why are they so expensive? There will be presentations about why some generics are so expensive and have a very small discount when compared to the brand-name drug.

You can learn more about the agenda on our website.

The Prescription Drug Price Transparency Act (ORS 646A.689) directed the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services to establish a transparency program to accept reports and disclose certain information from prescription drug manufacturers, health insurance carriers, and consumers on drug prices.

The goal of the program is to provide accountability for prescription drug pricing through the notice and disclosure of specific drug costs and price information from pharmaceutical manufacturers, health insurers, and consumers.

###

About DCBS: The Department of Consumer and Business Services is Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. For more information, visit oregon.gov/dcbs.

About Oregon DFR: The Division of Financial Regulation is part of the Department of Consumer and Business Services, Oregon's largest business regulatory and consumer protection agency. Visit dfr.oregon.gov and www.dcbs.oregon.gov.

