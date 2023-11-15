Goodville Mutual appoints new Chief Operating Officer position to Matt Holden
Matt Holden joins the Goodville team in the newly created role as Chief Operating Officer for Goodville Mutual Insurance Group.
We are thrilled to have Matt join the Goodville team in this new role, and focus on enhancing member experience, and ensuring we serve members effectively and efficiently now and for the longer term.”NEW HOLLAND, PA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Goodville Mutual Insurance Group has appointed Matt Holden as its first Chief Operating Officer. Matt steps into the newly created role of Chief Operating Officer and will lead a team focused on coordinating Goodville Mutual’s Claims, Underwriting, and Product Development activities.
— David Gautsche, President/CEO
David Gautsche, President & CEO of Goodville Mutual, said, “This is a newly developed role which will focus on delivering a positive member experience and ensure we are serving members effectively and efficiently now and for the longer term.” Over the past five years, Goodville has grown and expanded significantly. The team has more than doubled in size during that time, however, the structure at the senior leadership level has not changed.
Goodville has always been committed to delivering an exceptional experience for members and agents. The primary purpose of the Chief Operating Officer is to provide leadership to the member facing functions of the organization which include Product Development, Underwriting, and Claims – which ultimately is our reason for existence. Matt brings with him experience in all three disciplines and his role will allow him to focus full time on these critical areas of the business.
Matt most recently served as Vice President of Farmers Fire Insurance in York, PA, and brings over 20 years of experience in Claims, Underwriting, and Product. Matt has been active in the Mutual Insurance industry serving as the Chair of the Underwriting Committee for PAMIC as well as a member of the Claims Committee. In addition, he has taught continuing education classes on a variety of topics. We are thrilled to have Matt join the Goodville team and look forward to the experience he will bring to this role.
About Goodville Mutual Insurance Group: The Goodville Mutual Insurance Group encompasses three distinguished Property and Casualty companies: Goodville Mutual Casualty Company, Lancaster Mutual Insurance Company, and De Smet Farm Mutual. As property and casualty insurance carriers, we operate through a network of local independent insurance agents spanning nine states. We specialize in providing comprehensive insurance coverage for autos, homes, businesses, churches, and farms. Some noteworthy achievements include the reaffirmation of our 'A' (Excellent) rating across the Goodville Mutual Insurance Group of companies by AM Best, along with the honor of being placed in the Ward’s Top 50 Property and Casualty list by the Ward’s Group. For more information visit www.goodville.com, www.lancastermutual.com, www.desmetfarmmutual.com
