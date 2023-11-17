2023 Sonoma County Wine Auction Online Auction Now Open
Shop for a Cause This Holiday Season to Make a Difference in Sonoma County
Special thanks to Sonoma County Vintners Foundation for helping to support Sonoma County youth so they get the literacy skills they need and thrive.”SANTA ROSA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 17, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- For the first time ever, Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) has opened the Sonoma County Wine Auction (SCWA) Online Auction, just in time for the holiday shopping season. The auction will run through December 8 and features phenomenal Sonoma County wine collections, winery experiences, nature explorations, and overnight stays. Proceeds benefit SCVF’s annual Community Grants program and Emergency Relief Fund – more than 430 organizations have been assisted to date. See full details and register to bid at SonomaCountyWineAuction.com.
SCVF Community Grants are focused on education & literacy, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture. The Emergency Relief Fund addresses the immediate needs of our local community as unfortunate situations, such as natural disasters or other emergencies, arise.
Wine lovers from anywhere in the world have the opportunity to bid on and win curated auction lots such as:
• Lot 1 - Benovia Winery’s G.O.A.T. (Greatest Of All Time) Dinner: A Spectacular Six-Course Dinner Featuring the Greatest Wines and Chefs of All Time
Featuring an Iron Chef-style competition between Chefs Dustin Valette and Mark Stark, the winemakers from Vérité and Benovia Winery will personally pair their wines with the evening’s culinary creations at the stunning Healdsburg home of Benovia's co-founders, Mary Dewane and Joe Anderson.
• Lot 11 - Dry Creek Vineyard’s Legacy Wines & Luxury Estate Tour
Enjoy an intimate vineyard tour and luxury winemaker lunch for four guests on the charming grounds of Dry Creek Vineyard. Take home rare library wines highlighting the history and superlative fruit quality of Dry Creek Valley.
• Lot 17 – VIP Tasting Experience with Innumero Wines
Join Innumero Wines for a private VIP tasting experience for eight guests and take home a magnum of 2022 Barrel Select Pinot Noir signed by the owners to remember the day.
• Lot 20 – Sip & Stay in Sonoma Valley with Landmark Vineyards
Enjoy a one-night stay for two guests at the Landmark Vineyards Kenwood Estate Guest Suite, indulge in a reserve wine and cheese pairing and have wine delivered right to your door with the included one-year Landmark Vineyards Wine Society subscription.
• Lot 24 – VIP Hospitality With a Spanish Flavor at Marimar Estate Vineyards & Winery
Your party of four guests will enjoy a tour of Marimar’s vineyard, cellar and estate located in the Green Valley AVA of the Russian River Valley, followed by a tapas and wine pairing. Take home a beautiful 3-liter bottle of library vintage 2002 La Masía Chardonnay, as well as six bottles of red and white wines to remember your visit.
• Lot 27 – Munden Fry Landscape Associates Design Consultation Services
Reimagine your next landscape design project with consultation services from the partner of Munden Fry Landscape Associates (MFLA), an award-winning landscape design studio based in Healdsburg and San Francisco, California.
• Lot 30 – Magnum Vertical Selection from Ridge Vineyards
Perfect for gifting or keeping all to yourself, this rare six-bottle collection of Ridge Vineyards Zinfandel magnums from their hallmark Sonoma County vineyards, along with a magnum of 2019 Ridge Monte Bello, will please any palate. You’ll enjoy a group tour and tasting for up to eight guests with the Ridge winemaking team at their Lytton Springs Winery.
• Lot 32 – Wild Wine Adventure Getaway at Safari West
Prepare for an exhilarating journey into the heart of the wild for two adventurous adults and two eager children! Enjoy a one-night stay in the esteemed Wine Country Wild Founder's Den, a private safari tour, an up-close and personal animal encounter, and a delightful dinner at the Savannah Cafe.
• Lot 42 – Spotlight On Sonoma Pinot with Tolosa
Indulge in an exquisite 14-bottle collection of Pinot Noir that showcases the diverse winegrowing regions of the California coast with a spotlight on the terroir of Sonoma County.
Learn more about these and all of this year’s online auction lots at SonomaCountyWineAuction.com.
During the SCWA Online Auction, bidders also have the opportunity to donate to the 2023 Sonoma County Wine Auction Fund-A-Need. Similar to the Fund-A-Need paddle raise at the SCWA live auction events that were held in September 2023, online donations designated for this program will continue to provide impactful assistance for children’s education and literacy, while also addressing new challenges our county faces.
“Transitional Kindergarten and Kindergarten are essential years for all children to learn and grow so that they are prepared academically and socially when they enter the first grade,” said Michelle Heery, Executive Vice President of Boys & Girls Clubs of Sonoma-Marin. “Special thanks to Sonoma County Vintners Foundation for helping to support Sonoma County youth so they get the literacy skills they need and thrive.”
If you would like to make a donation directly to Sonoma County Vintners Foundation, please visit the giving page at donorbox.org/sonoma-county-vintners-foundation.
To learn more about the Sonoma County Wine Auction and organizations supported through fundraising efforts, please visit SonomaWine.com/impact.
About Sonoma County Vintners Foundation
Sonoma County Vintners Foundation provides support to the local community through philanthropy and charitable giving. Sonoma County Vintners Foundation (SCVF) is an accredited 501c(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1988. Its purpose is to consistently support local nonprofit organizations that address issues within the Sonoma County community. SCVF cultivates a vibrant and diverse Sonoma County by elevating lives through charitable events and philanthropic giving. Fundraising efforts have a direct impact in the areas of education & literacy, health & human services, the environment and arts & culture. With SCVF’s many initiatives including the Emergency Relief Fund, the organization is able to impact all needs, ranging from the immediate to the long term. Learn more at SonomaWine.com/foundation.
