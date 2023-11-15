- Workforce Services names new director of Eligibility Services

SALT LAKE CITY (Nov. 15, 2023) — The Department of Workforce Services has named Muris Prses as director of the Eligibility Services Division, which determines eligibility statewide for supportive programs including SNAP, child care, Medicaid and financial assistance. Prses takes over for Dale Ownby who will retire at the end of the year after helping create and then lead the division for over 10 years.

“With more than 800 employees, Eligibility Services is the largest division in our department and manages a number of complex programs,” said Casey Cameron, Workforce Services executive director. “Muris’ leadership has been instrumental in many of the division’s initiatives, and we are grateful for his continued expertise as he steps in as director.”

Prses is a 25-year veteran of Workforce Services and has been the assistant director of Eligibility Services for the past 10 years. He also spent 10 years in the Workforce Development Division and held multiple leadership roles.

Among many successful projects and initiatives he managed, Prses was recognized in 2015 by Gov. Gary Herbert for his contributions in increasing operational efficiencies. Gov. Spencer Cox recognized him in 2021 for supporting Utah’s COVID-19 response and in 2023 for his efforts in innovation.

“I know what it’s like to receive help and, in my experience, there is no greater or more rewarding calling than helping a family in need,” said Prses. “Ensuring our systems are efficient and running smoothly makes it possible for us to help people get back on their feet.”

Muris is a Certified Public Manager graduate with educational background in engineering. Muris has a passion for serving the community and ensuring employees are successful. Outside of work Muris enjoys fishing, outdoor trips with his family and building or restoring “money pits” (cars) with his two sons.

