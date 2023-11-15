Dewberry Selected to Support Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative

Dewberry, a privately held professional services firm, has announced it was selected by the Florida Department of Environmental Protection (FDEP) and Office of Resilience and Coastal Protection (ORCP) to support the Florida Seafloor Mapping Initiative (FSMI), an effort to capture statewide bathymetric lidar to the 20-meter isobath and acoustic/sonar soundings from the 20-meter isobath to the 200-meter isobath.

Dewberry was selected to provide topobathymetric lidar mapping for the entire Gulf Coast of Florida, beginning in the western Panhandle and continuing south through Naples. This area includes Southwest Gulf – Region IV, Big Bend – Region V, and Panhandle – Region VI.

“We’re excited to support the state of Florida on this important initiative,” says Dewberry Senior Associate and Project Manager Emily Klipp. “The data we collect with our CZMIL SuperNova sensors will be a valuable tool to guide resilience and coastal protection officials as they navigate the increasing environmental challenges faced by the state.”

For more information on the FSMI, visit FDEP (https://floridadep.gov/), ORCP (https://floridadep.gov/orcp), and Florida Geographic Information Office (https://www.floridagio.gov/) for timelines and anticipated schedules. Find a StoryMap with collection regions, progress updates, and processing status here (https://floridagio.gov/pages/FSMI).