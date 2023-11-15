Award Winning Mukesh Modi – Releases Bollywood Film “Political War” Poster on Times Square Billboard in New York City
Celebrity came out to support in releasing Poster for Bollywood Film “Political War” at Times Square in Manhattan, New YorkNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Award Winning Mukesh Modi – Releases Bollywood Film “Political War” Poster on Times Square Billboard in New York City
Stars lined up to show their support for theposter release of Bollywood film “POLITICAL WAR” starring Lulu Lopez, Marisa Roper, LiannaPirrglia, Bill Mcandrews, DOP Ketak Dhiman, and others at Times Square in New York City on November 13, 2023
Celebrity came out to support in releasing Poster for Bollywood Film “Political War” at Times Square in Manhattan, New York
Logline?
The Indian election is coming up and corrupt politicians are raising funds from outsiders who are not aligned with the agenda of growing India into a prosperous nation. Politicians will go to any extent to win the election - lie to people, create fear, provoke them on the basis of fake news - which you will all witness in Political War. The film is a political fiction story where we get to see the corrupt side of politics starring Prashant Narayan, Seema Biswas, Rituparna Sengupta, Milind Gunaji, Shishir Sharma, Aman Verma, Abhay Bhargav, JitenMukhi, Prithvi Zutshi, Subhashis Chakraborty, Dev Sharma, Kanan Malhotra, Gaurval Amlani, Ravi Sharma, Sweety Walia, Anu Sharma, Twinle Saini, Arun Bakshi, Bill Mcandrew, Isaac Platizkyand many more.
Synopsis of “Political War”
When India became an Independent Nation in 1947, it granted great power to each man and woman - power of 'right to vote' and a‘right to select their leader.’ Leaders are to serve the best interests of the nation and its citizens. They are the hope of a better life and future. However, with passing of time, some politicians changed the meaning of politics.
Present politics turned out to be a battle- "A Battle for a Throne". Some politicians today want to enjoy authority over people while collecting loads of wealth during their reign.
“Political War” is showcasing a story for the 2024 Indian election of how conspiracies are made in country and how foreign support is taken to turn citizens against their own nation while putting the country at stake.
“They” are planning to overthrow the ruling government.
Will the ruling government be able to swiftly respond, or will they taste a failure from the opposition?
How are the elections today turning out to be a “war?”
“Political War” will reveal the answers to these questions!
Our Objective
1) Motivate the Community to Vote
2) Expose Corrupt Politicians
3) Expose Corrupt Foreign Resources
4) India believes There is Unity in Diversity.
5) The Universe is one family
Modi on a Mission
Award-Winning Indian-American Filmmaker and Director Mukesh Modi’s release of “The Elevator,” starring Oscar-nominated Eric Roberts and Eugenia Kuzmina debuted in theatres on streaming platforms recently, but more importantly, Modi realized a major gap in the process that oftentimes leaves filmmakers at a loss from distribution to return on investment. While studios have been backlogged with a long list of films to be released, independent filmmakers are finding themselves at a deficit between securing distribution, financing, placement/release, and giving away a significant percentage of return to a streaming service—resulting in a fruitless waiting game, pain-staking process and upside-down investment.
As an industry innovator, Modi decided to BE the change by launching a streaming service—Indie Films World (IFW)—that not only creates a no-nonsense solution for independent filmmakers, but also a portal of the latest and top-rated variety of films for audiences who have grown tired of the same collection of films available on mainstream platforms.
Modi has continued his hard work after making his first feature film “The Elevator” and has made a web series “Mission Kashi” in Hindi which was released in October 2022 on IFW. Modi’s has 3 more films in the pipeline to be released in the next 12 months.
“TORN” starring Alfonso Freeman he is a son of Morgan Freeman. Torn is Psychological Thriller Feature Film.
“THE KITCHEN PARTY” short English film
“ARMS HEIST” Mini Web Series
He will also be creating the Indie Film Award Festival (IFAA), a film festival for Independent Filmmakers. IFAA will support Indie Filmmakers in the distribution of their films and release their content on IFW. IFAA will help independent filmmakers by increasing the total addressable market for these line of films.
Attention Filmmakers
Filmmakers can contact the Contents Acquisition Team:indiefilmsinc24@gmail.com
For general questions, email:info@indiefilmsworld.com
Website & Social Media
Website: indiefilmworld.com
Instagram: @realmukeshmodi
Twitter: @realmukeshmodi
IOS/Android Mobile App: Indie Films World
Android TV App: Indie Films World
Mukesh Modi
Indie Films World
+1 917-215-1491
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
Other