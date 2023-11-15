Bayers Lake Outpatient Centre Opens

CANADA, November 15 - Nova Scotians will receive more care, faster at the new Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre.

The centre will provide a wide range of services and help reduce pressure on other facilities that provide outpatient services across Halifax Regional Municipality and West Hants. It is part of a multi-year redevelopment plan to replace aging healthcare buildings with modern facilities.

“Bayers Lake is just the start. We have a plan that includes a new hospital, emergency department and cancer centre,” said Premier Tim Houston. “We’re focused on more, better, and faster healthcare for Nova Scotians, and this facility is one of the ways we’re doing that.”

The new facility has more than 100 clinical spaces and 24 dialysis stations. It offers appointment-based services such as X-ray, blood work and ultrasound, as well as eye care, orthopedic assessment and rehabilitation, and more.

The centre, located near highways 102 and 103, will reduce the number of people who need to travel to downtown Halifax for outpatient care. The site has ample parking and is on a new transit route.

This is the Province’s first public-private partnership (P3) in healthcare. Designed, built and financed by EllisDon, the facility was ready on time and on budget.

Quotes: This is a remarkable healing facility that incorporates the diverse needs of patients, healthcare workers and visitors in an environmentally responsible way. Completion of this project is a tremendous accomplishment, and I want to thank everyone who worked so very hard to make this vision a reality. Colton LeBlanc, Minister responsible for healthcare redevelopment projects This centre is not just about delivering healthcare but also about shaping a health-focused future that benefits our patients and the broader community for generations to come. We envision a future where healthcare professionals are attracted to and retained by these new spaces, where progressive research, innovative treatments and modern technologies are a key focus. Dr. Christy Bussey, Medical Executive Director, Central Zone, Nova Scotia Health The Action for Health Build plan introduced by the government has been instrumental in making this project a reality. We are grateful for the government’s vision and leadership in this regard. I would also like to acknowledge the support of our partners, including the Halifax Regional Municipality, EllisDon and all the other contractors and suppliers who have contributed their expertise and resources towards completing this project. Dr. Alex Mitchell, Vice-President Healthcare Infrastructure, Build Nova Scotia

Quick Facts: the Bayers Lake Community Outpatient Centre will see its first patients Monday, November 20

the facility can support about 280,000 patient visits annually

the cost of the project is $259.4 million, which includes design, construction, financing and 30 years of maintenance

-30-