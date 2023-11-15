Short-term closures planned for Highway 97 this week for blasting

CANADA, November 15 - People travelling on Highway 97 are advised of short-term closures this week between Callan Road and Okanagan Lake Provincial Park north of Summerland.

These closures are for blasting at the rock-slide site. The highway will be closed to all traffic on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 12 p.m. and Friday, Nov. 17, 2023, from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m.

For the safety of workers, blasting must take place during daylight hours. The highway will be reopened each day as soon as the work and safety assessments are completed.

Highway 97 will continue to support two lanes of traffic throughout the winter. A contractor will carry out regular maintenance to ensure these lanes remain open and are safe for travel.

Although drivers are encouraged to use Highway 97, a detour around the slide area on the 201 Forest Service Road will be maintained and remain open until further notice. If using the detour route, drivers should be prepared with good winter tires, food, water and fuel.

For up-to-date information about road conditions, visit https://www.DriveBC.ca