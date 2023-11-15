Gi Group Holding, Leading Global Provider of HR Services, Releases Report on Global HR Trends in Automotive Industry
With a range of challenges—from skill shortages to the rise of AI, automation, and green energy powered by electricity—how can the sector remain resilient?LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INTOO parent company Gi Group Holding has teamed up with Italy’s largest technological university, Politecnico di Milano, and the data intelligence company INTWIG Data Management to compile a new global report focusing on HR trends in the rapidly transforming automotive industry, surveying 11 key markets: Brazil, China, Germany, France, Hungary, Italy, Japan, Poland, Spain, UK, and USA. The report offers key insights to industry leaders, highlighting in-demand skills and strategies for supporting and retaining employees during these monumental shifts.
As the world gears to reach net zero, with Europe banning the sales of CO2-emitting cars in 2035, the automotive sector finds itself contending with the competing demands of digitization and environmental sustainability against a backdrop of already significant economic challenges exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.
In 2022, the market size decreased by 13% compared to 2019 and global light vehicle sales were down 10% below pre-2020 levels. However, the report reveals that the industry is adapting to some of these challenges, notably in electric mobility, which has seen global sales increase by 55% compared to 2021, with Norway holding the largest market share at 71% (China 27%, and USA at 7.9%) and subscription-based mobility, predicted to reach US$12 billion in 2027 (starting from US$3.6 billion in 2019) with 75% of respondents stating they no longer wanted to own cars but subscribe to services instead.
Technological advances have had a significant impact on the sector, with the industry increasingly embracing automation in manufacturing processes. The report reveals that those hardest hit by automation are manual workers (57%) and engineers (55%), creating a higher demand for professionals with expertise in managing automated systems and optimizing production efficiency. The most in-demand blue-collar roles are mechanical technicians (42.7%) and maintenance technicians (41.2%), while automotive engineers (36%) and IT specialists (35%) are the most in-demand white-collar positions.
The report further reveals that the automotive sector struggles to attract and retain its female workforce: indeed, 38.4% of respondents believe this is due to poor visibility of female leaders. In comparison, 38.1% attribute it to gender stereotyping that discourages women from pursuing traditionally male-dominated sectors. More than two-thirds of the surveyed companies have implemented Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI) programs, yet automotive ranks third among sectors to have invested least on DEI targets and quotes. However, 79% of surveyed companies are implementing DEI programs with a focus on women to encourage women to enter the sector.
By taking stock of the major trends in the industry, this comprehensive study addresses their repercussions on the automotive workforce. Crucially, it illustrates how candidates have an outdated view of what it means to work in automotive, while the sector itself has fully embraced digital transformation and as such requires the technology and engineering talent to make the necessary shift to electric and autonomous vehicle production.
Barbara Bruno, Chief Practice Officer, Gi Group said: “The evolution of automotive is turning the spotlight on transferable skills. Today, the usual assembly line jobs are being replaced by a whole new set of workers who can work together to deliver the cars of tomorrow, and the use of advanced tech is taking center stage, overcoming barriers that once limited the career mobility of specialized professionals.”
The industry needs to reframe its messaging when it comes to talent acquisition, effectively communicating these to attract a highly skilled workforce. Expert commentary from key industry figures offers insights for its leaders on how to remain competitive and ensure talent retention to future-proof their processes. Acquiring and nurturing technically skilled workers, offering continual training and upskilling opportunities, as well as tapping into the pool of highly skilled women by guaranteeing equal pay, opportunities for career advancement, and female leadership roles are just some of the strategies that will steer the industry toward a future of innovation and increased competitiveness.
Domiziano Pontone, Chief Corporate Sales Officer, Gi Group Holding said: “80% of surveyed companies are making efforts to fight the gender gap but only half are taking action to ensure men and women can enjoy equal pay and career development opportunities. Clearly, this change calls for HR decision-makers who intend to shape a new narrative of the industry and actively work to debunk the outdated myth of a male-dominated automotive world. Without women, there is no future for automotive. It is high time to advocate for this long overdue change and create more inclusive workplaces that encourage aspiring female leaders to accelerate their careers and take the wheel in this revolutionary journey.”
Click here to download and review the full report.
Founded in 1998 in Milan, Italy, Gi Group Holding is one of the world's leading providers of services for the evolution of the labor market.
INTOO is the award-winning career development and outplacement flagship for Gi Group Holding, a global leader in HR and talent solutions with decades of experience in delivering high-touch, people-focused programs to more than 20,000 companies worldwide.
