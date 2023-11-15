The Ladies of Lupus Foundation's Butterfly Brunch a Success

Chlanee Johnson, President of the Ladies of Lupus Foundation and daughter Celebritee Luncheon Attendees: Jennifer Stroup, Bill Bakho, Celebritee Johnson, Carrie Stroup, Chlanee Johnson and guests Ladies of Lupus Foundation Vice President Renee Tims with Nicole Murphy and Michael Snell PhD

This 501c3 charitable organization held their 'Butterfly Brunch' at AVRA Beverly Hills this week. The brunch’s message: ‘Uniting the Fight Against Lupus!’

I'm so pleased to see a large support group for our mission! I am also hopeful that soon, further treatment protocols will be more accessible if we continue to highlight the need for Lupus Education.” — Chlanee Johnson, Ladies of Lupus President

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ladies of Lupus Foundation, lead by president Chlanee Johnson and Vice President Renee Tims, the mother daughter duo founded the organization following Chlanee’s Lupus diagnosis several years ago. As Chlanee’s mother, Renee was in search of general information and resources about her daughter’s disease but found a large gap in the educational network where answers should have been. Motivated to help those who have and will experience this shortcoming, they decided to amplify their learned information by further seeking the advice and specialty treatments offering worldwide.

Attended by a group of Los Angeles’s social circle, this intimate event hosted twenty-five guests which included friends and family of the charity as well as Chris Gialanella - President of LA Magazine, Shaina Ng - Esq., Hollywood socialite Nicole Murphy and Celebritee Johnson- daughter of Chlanee. Following Chlanee's personal introduction and an expression of the charities’ mission, guests had the opportunity to discuss the particulars of the disease, learn the background on symptoms and further understand Chlanee’s story. The group also learned the disease's current treatment options and how everyone diagnosed is affected differently experiencing different symptoms. The strongest point made was that currently, there is no singular test able to detect the Lupus disease. Just like it takes a coming-together of specialists and tests to treat each patient, this luncheon brought together many community voices who are encouraged to help continue the education on behalf of the foundation's mission.

The foundation which has an inception year of 2022 also holds a strong panel of board members, with Chlanee Johnson sitting as President and Renee Tims as Vice President and includes Jennifer Stroup of Los Angeles, CA, Bill Bakho of Orange County, CA and Michael Snell, PhD of New York, NY making up the five inaugural members. This is the second large event in the foundation’s history to aid in the raising of funds and promoting education to support their mission. The Ladies of Lupus Foundation works directly with The Hospital for Special Surgery in New York City, directly benefiting their specialized Lupus Rheumatology Treatment Department. The foundation shares the belief that the strongest and most acute methods of care for this disease need to remain patient-specific and individualized, with the further hope of the new and emerging technologies to create more effective treatments possible.



To learn more about The Ladies of Lupus Foundation, please visit:

http://www.ladiesoflupus.org