Point One Navigation Releases the Atlas Real-Time Inertial Navigation System

Designed for developers and manufacturers of autonomous vehicles, robots, mapping and photogrammetry applications,

Atlas is the world’s most advanced RTK network, positioning hardware and engine, all in one package.

SAN FRANCISCO, November 15, 2023

Point One Navigation, a leader in cutting-edge location technology, proudly introduces the Atlas Inertial Navigation System (INS). Atlas represents a leap forward in real-time precision location technology, offering unprecedented accuracy and affordability to autonomous vehicles, mapping, and other applications.

Legacy INS solutions require extensive post-processing to achieve the high levels of precision required for highly accurate mapping and observability applications. Until now, these post-processing workflows were out of reach for many, coming at a high price point and on top of being both time- and labor-intensive. Post-processing software alone can cost upwards of $20,000 and hours of compute and engineering time to operate. Atlas provides ground-truth level accuracy in real time, simplifying engineering workflows, dramatically reducing costs, and enhancing operational efficiency.

The Atlas is designed for deployment in large fleets. Through a tight integration of highly accurate, low cost GNSS receiver and IMU with the Polaris RTK corrections network and Sensor Fusion algorithms, Point One brought down hardware cost dramatically without sacrificing accuracy or precision. With an accessible starting price of $6,500, businesses will no longer have to pick and choose which vehicles are equipped with the high-accuracy INS. This affordability removes the barriers to entry and allows for companies to equip their entire autonomous fleet with ground-truth level precision location.

Atlas features a smart, easy to use user interface, on-device data storage, ethernet and Wi-Fi. Field engineers can easily configure and operate Atlas using smartphones, tablets, and in-car displays.

“We envision a future where businesses, researchers, and automotive companies can harness the power of cm-level real-time accuracy without the complexities and cost associated with post-processing. Atlas is not just a product; it's a revolution that will redefine what's possible in the world of precision location,” said Aaron Nathan, Point One’s CEO and co-founder.

Atlas is set to drive innovation in various sectors, including automotive, autonomous vehicles, robotics, mapping, and photogrammetry. Its real-time capabilities and affordability will allow for fleet-level deployments of ground truth-level location.

For more information about the Atlas product, visit https://pointonenav.com/atlas.

ABOUT POINT ONE NAVIGATION

Point One Navigation, headquartered in San Francisco, specializes in building precise location services with accuracy down to a few centimeters at a cost 100x less than existing solutions. State of the art sensor fusion techniques and a proprietary network of sensors enable Point One to determine location with unrivaled precision and cost. To learn more about Point One Navigation and its products, visit: www.pointonenav.com.







