EarthCam AI Empowers Insurers & Contractors to Analyze Construction Risk
When EarthCam’s objective visual data is combined with construction risk expertise, everybody wins.”ORLANDO, FL, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EarthCam, the leader in live camera technology, content and services, announced today at the International Risk Management Institute (IRMI) Conference, new AI object analytics to facilitate risk reduction. EarthCam serves thousands of jobsites around the world with camera technologies that analyze situations and behaviors with worker safety in mind. EarthCam’s new AI model can accurately identify the presence of ladders, scaffolding and workers at height, combined with PPE utilization. This AI data provides new insights to encourage safe practices, prevent injuries and earn better insurance terms.
Many contractors, such as Turner Construction, Gilbane Building Company and Suffolk Construction have operational policies mandating that safer methods such as man-lifts and scaffolding are used in place of ladders wherever feasible. EarthCam AI can help verify that “ladders last” policies are implemented, documenting workers at height, and showing whether man-lifts are raised, lowered or empty. Each instance is graphed automatically in a dashboard and associated imagery is uploaded to project management platforms such as Procore or Autodesk Build.
EarthCam’s new AI integrations with project management platforms provide indispensable visual documentation and data from jobsites to help customers solve the challenges associated with the rising costs of construction insurance. Through EarthCam’s automated image distribution, best practices for safety, compliance and extreme weather events are shared within daily logs and reports, enabling contractors to provide evidence of good risk management and security.
Increasingly, insurance carriers are encouraging the use of technology on jobsites, sometimes as a condition for more favorable coverage. EarthCam is uniquely positioned to easily deploy leading edge camera technology with powerful AI analytics to help customers secure the best insurance terms. To further its leadership in using AI for construction safety, EarthCam is part of Travelers Construction Innovation Network, and is collaborating with Shepherd in their Partner Rewards program which sources the industry’s best software solutions. WTW (Willis Towers Watson) hosted an instructive AI seminar by the EarthCam team at their annual Construction Risk Conference in September 2023.
“When EarthCam’s objective visual data is combined with construction risk expertise, everybody wins,” said John Marsha, Sales Director for Security & Risk Management at EarthCam. “Our imagery and intuitive SaaS platform serves the needs of contractors in helping them get the insurance terms they’ve earned while providing data for carriers and brokers so they can take on risk intelligently.”
EarthCam’s Control Center has long been the software of choice among industry leaders for smart project documentation, marketing, safety and security. EarthCam provides camera rentals, professional installation and reality capture services to make construction project management more efficient with powerful visual data. To learn about EarthCam’s technology for safety, security and risk management, set up a meeting with EarthCam at IRMI EarthCam.net/irmi.
