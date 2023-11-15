Toto Pet Insurance's Vibrant Rebrand Embraces Diversity, Delivers Transparent and Inclusive Pet Insurance
Toto Pet Insurance announces a vibrant rebrand powered by enhanced technology—embracing diversity and customer empowerment through a fresh one-plan model.
Toto looks to capture a market where diversity and inclusion are of high value to pet families of all compositions, and where the technology behind the purchase provides decision-making ease.”PHOENIX, ARIZONA, USA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Toto Pet Insurance, a pet insurance brand operated by The Connected Pet Company (TCPC), is thrilled to announce a bold rebranding initiative and quoting technology update. Inspired by the vivid and eclectic prints of renowned Southern Californian artist Shag, Toto’s new logo, website, and color palette capture the spirit of diversity and boldness that defines Toto Pet Insurance and its customers.
Since its inception in 2020, Toto Pet Insurance has matched pet families across the US with comprehensive dog and cat insurance. Through this rebranding, Toto aims to fortify its position in a competitive market and celebrate the unique, colorful tapestry of pets and the families that it serves. With a commitment to pet well-being and serving diverse pet families, Toto introduces a fresh and vibrant identity, ensuring a "no short leash" experience for all pet owners and their furry companions.
“Pets are playful and at times bold, just like Toto. Toto’s rebranding takes a bold retro mid-century vibe and brings it forward in a modern and colorful way. Balancing bold style with playful approach, Toto showcases and offers the tools to obtain pet health insurance in an engaging experience,” said CEO and Co-Founder, Rick Faucher.
Faucher, also president of the North American Pet Health Insurance Association said, “Toto looks to capture a market where diversity and inclusion are of high value to pet families of all compositions, and where the technology behind the purchase of pet health protection provides ease in decision-making.”
In addition to Toto's new visual identity, the introduction of a simplified one-plan model marks a pivotal moment in enhancing the customer experience. Customers can now bid farewell to the confusion of multiple plan options and embrace a more personalized approach. Pet families are empowered to craft their insurance plan with ease, selecting their preferred deductible, reimbursement percentage, and annual limit.
Toto's "no gotchas" philosophy in pet insurance ensures transparent benefits for often excluded or surcharged coverage and provides the industry’s leading approach to covering pre-existing health conditions and two robust options for wellness and preventative care. This customer-centric approach empowers pet owners with a heightened degree of control when selecting a plan that seamlessly aligns with their budget, without compromising on coverage options.
“The new website and quoting experience are focused on ease of use, regardless of a customer’s level of product awareness. We have improved accessibility, and introduced more meaningful information modals in support of transparency to improve understanding of plan preferences that keep premiums affordable without sacrificing core coverage for our customers.” said CMO, Stephanie N. Blahut. “We studied user interactions with an eye towards eliminating obstacles and brought together a best-in-class team and design approach to increase self-serve, digital access to our pet insurance offerings.”
According to a recent survey by Forbes conducted in 2023, it was revealed that a substantial 66% of American households now share their living space with one or more pets. This figure has been on a consistent upward trajectory over the past few decades. Notably, the survey highlighted the significant role played by Millennials in the realm of pet ownership. With the surge in pet ownership, there has been a corresponding increase in pet-related expenditures. Among all pet owners, 42% expressed their inability to comfortably manage an unexpected veterinary bill of $999 or less.
As pets increasingly become cherished members of the family, Toto's rebranding initiative is aimed at providing peace of mind to pet owners in every situation. The company's mission is to ensure that pet owners can confidently care for their beloved companions, irrespective of unexpected financial challenges.
“Toto aims to deliver a bold, yet engaging pet insurance purchase experience with ‘no short leash’ to build the plan that fits the pet family’s needs,” added Faucher. “At Toto, we recognize that all pet families matter, however your family is defined.”
Toto’s new website can be visited at totopetinsurance.com.
The Connected Pet Company, LLC (TCPC) began in 2020 as a multiline pet marketing agency rooted in pet health insurance through operation of Toto Pet Insurance. TCPC also operates Shop Pet Insurance, a lead generation and brokerage business promoting leading pet insurance brands through a level-playing platform that allows consumers to review and comparison shop for the pet health insurance plan best suited for their needs. Toto Pet Insurance policies are underwritten by Independence American Insurance Company.
