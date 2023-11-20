DTi Announces New Expanded Representation in Europe @ Medica

DTi's Nicholas Petri along with Philippe Rodrigues and Arnaud Petit DTi's Nicholas Petri along with Jochen Poetter

Device Technologies Inc. and DTi device technologies GmbH (DTi) announce a significant expansion of its European sales and tech support representation.

The logical expansion of our sales team will help potential Euro based customers get answers in real time which in turn will create orders.” — Nick Petri

HAMBURG, GERMANY, November 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Device Technologies Inc. and DTi device technologies GmbH (DTi) were on hand at Medica to announce a significant expansion of its European sales and tech support representation.

Medica was chosen to make this announcement as medical is a major component in DTi’s growth strategy. It is the world’s largest medical sector event and an important forum to expand product awareness and acceptance. Increased European representation will help support those goals.

Two DTi products are making inroads into medical: Spring-Fast® high-performance grommet edging - used by major medical imaging equipment OEMs to protect internal wiring from abrasion and the FDA compliant Seal-Fast™ silicone rubber sealing gaskets and trims for edge, cabinet and enclosure protection.

To increase representation, DTi has made two appointments:

Jochen Poetter based in Hamburg has been appointed as a DTi GmbH Technical Engineer. He joins Juergen Ehlers as DTI’s Technical Aerospace Consultant in supporting our German OEM customers and potential customers across a variety of industries.

APPR Consulting consisting of Philippe Rodrigues and Arnaud Petit based in Paris have been appointed as DTi GmbH Technical Sales Representatives covering France, Belgium, Luxembourg and key accounts in Switzerland.

The DTi GmbH Hamburg office, established in 2018 and is now about to celebrate its 6th anniversary, has had notable success in the aerospace, aviation, rail and transit sectors.

The expansion comes as the supply chain effects of Covid are receding and applications are starting to really expand.

“This is the logical progression after establishing our office in Hamburg.” remarked Nick Petri, President of DTI “The expansion of our sales team will help potential Euro based customers get answers in real time which in turn will create orders.”

Jochen Poetter based in Hamburg has been in the aerospace arena for years and has strong connections in Germany and across Europe. His technical background aligns well with the many applications for DTI’s performance materials in a variety of critical equipment industries.

APPR Consulting and Philippe Rodrigues and Arnaud Petit are an established consulting agency that focus on Aerospace, Defense, Medical and E-mobility applications which are critically synergistic to DTi’s industry focus.

These appointments are effective immediately.

Contact information:

Jochen Pötter +49 40 350 85 128 j.poetter@devicetech.com

Juergen Ehlers +49 40 350 85 128 j.ehlers@devicetech.com

DTi device technologies GmbH Poststrasse 33, D-20354 Hamburg

Philippe Rodrigues +49 40 350 85 128 p.rodrigues@devicetech.com

Arnaud Petit +49 40 350 85 128 a.petit@devicetech.com

####

About DTi device technologies GmbH and Device Technologies, Inc.

DTi device technologies GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Device Technologies, Inc., is located in Hamburg, Germany. Established in 2018 to further expand and develop the EMEA market, DTi device technologies GmbH provides local product support, customer service, distribution, light manufacturing, packaging and finishing driven by customer specifications.

Founded in 1984, Device Technologies, Inc. (DTi) designs, manufactures, and sells specialty components including grommet edgings, enclosure seals, trims, wire protection sleeving, and high-performance magnet wire with a complete or selective polymer coating.

DTI’s products are used across a wide spectrum of industries and OEM’s including Aerospace, Avionics, MRO applications, Automotive, Tactical Military Equipment, Wind Turbines, Telecom, Power systems, IT Servers, HVAC equipment, Medical, Gaming, and Food Service Manufacturing.

DTi continually invests in R&D to improve its products and processes to enhance cost savings and efficiency opportunities for its clients. DTi is fully compliant with ISO 9001 and AS 9100 standards.

Spring Fast®, Fast-Drop®, Trim-Fast™, Seal-Fast™ and Protect-Fast™ are registered trademarks of Device Technologies, Inc.

Customer Service EMEA/Latin America

Nick Petri

DTi device technologies GmbH

Poststrasse 33

Hamburg 20354 Germany

Office: +49 40 350 85 128

npetri@devicetech.com

www.dti-devicetech.eu

North America & Asia Technical Contact

Steven O’Loughlin

Device Technologies, Inc.

155 Northboro Road

Southborough, MA 01772

+1-508-229-2000, Ext. 250

soloughlin@devicetech.com