Empowering Sustainability In COP28 Run Up: Sustainability to Action Joins Forces with CDP for Positive Change in the UAE

Sustainability to Action Ltd., a trailblazing consultancy headquartered in the UAE and led by Sandra Anani, a renowned figure for her transformative sustainability initiatives, proudly announces a groundbreaking collaboration with CDP, the global non-profit that runs the world's environmental disclosure system for companies, cities, states, and regions.
This collaboration brings together two forces dedicated to effecting positive change and championing sustainable practices on global and local scales. Sustainability to Action, with its commitment and achievements for innovative solutions, will support CDP’s extensive network of disclosing companies on their journeys to environmental leadership.
Sandra Anani, Founder and Director of Sustainability to Action, expressed her enthusiasm about the partnership, stating “Our journey with CDP marks a significant leap towards our shared vision of a sustainable future. By harnessing our expertise and resources, we aim to empower organisations to integrate sustainability seamlessly, minimise their environmental impact, and embrace their role as responsible corporate citizens.”
Paul Robins, CSC Global Head of Programs, CDP, stated: : “I am delighted to have Sustainability to Action join us as a silver climate change consultancy Accredited Solutions Provider for the UAE. Their expertise in sustainability and climate strategy will be of great value to companies in the region responding to CDP.”
This milestone collaboration propels Sustainability to Action to be the first UAE-based company to join CDP’s esteemed Accredited Solutions Provider program. Paddy Dixon, Partnerships Manager at CDP, welcomed the partnership, commenting: “Sustainability to Action is the first Accredited Solutions Provider in the UAE for CDP. This partnership reinforces CDP’s commitment to expanding support for our disclosers across its growth regions, and we are thrilled to have Sustainability to Action join the program.”
Sustainability to Action’s designation as an Accredited Solutions Provider marks a turning point in the company’s journey, enabling them to offer critical support to organisations within CDP’s global network seeking to embed sustainability within their operations. Through this partnership, Sustainability to Action will play a pivotal role in aiding both UAE-based and international enterprises in reducing their environmental footprint and advancing their commitment to sustainable practices.
The alignment of Sustainability to Action’s dedication to catalysing sustainable action with CDP’s mission of building a thriving economy that works for people and planet in the long term, establishes a powerful synergy. Together, these two entities forge a path towards a greener, more responsible, and stable future.
For further information on Sustainability to Action’s comprehensive sustainability leadership services and innovative solutions, please visit: https://www.sustainabilitytoaction.com/ and for more details on CDP and the partnership, visit: https://www.cdp.net/en/partners/sustainability-toaction
