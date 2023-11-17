Football Clashes

Switcheroo Prior to Rivalry of the Season

Success without honor is an unseasoned dish; it will satisfy your hunger, but it won't taste good.” — -Joe Paterno

Southern University Announces Coaching Change Ahead of Bayou Classic

Southern University has announced the departure of head football coach Eric Dooley. The decision comes as the Jaguars prepare for the upcoming Bayou Classic, set to take place in less than two weeks. Assistant Coach Terrance Graves will serve as interim head coach, leading the team into one of the most anticipated games of their season.

The timing of the change is critical, as the team readies itself for this annual rivalry game against Grambling State University in the landmark Bayou Classic hosted in New Orleans, a storied event that extends beyond football, encompassing a week of tradition, community, and rivalry.

The week's festivities will kick off with the Annual Bayou Classic Thanksgiving Day Parade, a dazzling procession that sets the celebratory tone. The 50th Annual Bayou Classic ROTC Football Run on Friday further ignites the spirit, as cadets complete a football run to symbolize the unity and strength of the participating institutions.

The excitement builds into Friday night with the Greek Show & Battle of the Bands, where Greek life steps into the spotlight, and marching bands from both universities showcase their talent and competitive spirit.

The energy crescendos into Saturday morning with the Annual Bayou Classic Fan Festival taking place outside of the Caesars Superdome, where fans gather for food, music, and pre-game festivities before the 1:00 PM kickoff.

"Southern University is committed to excellence both on and off the field," said Roman Banks, Athletic Director of Southern University. "We believe this coaching change, while sudden, is in the best interest of our student-athletes and our football program's future. We extend our deepest gratitude to Coach Dooley for his contributions and wish him the best in his future endeavors."

Coach Graves brings a wealth of experience and a deep understanding of the team's dynamics, promising a seamless transition as the Jaguars approach the Bayou Classic.

