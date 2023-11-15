Submit Release
2023-24 Gun Hunting Season for Deer Opens November 18

NASHVILLE --- Tennessee’s 2023-24 statewide gun hunting season for deer opens Saturday, Nov. 18. The season traditionally opens each year on the Saturday prior to Thanksgiving. During gun season, sportsmen may also use muzzleloaders or archery equipment.  

The statewide bag limit for antlered bucks is two. No more than one antlered deer may be taken per day, not to exceed two for the season. Hunters are allowed the following antlerless bag limits: Unit L-three per day, Unit A-two per season, Unit B-one per season, Unit C-one per season (Nov. 18-Dec. 3 only), and Unit D-one per season (Nov. 18-24 only).

 In Unit CWD, there is a limit of three antlerless deer per day with no season limit. A bag limit of three antlered deer applies in Unit CWD, too. However, the bag limit of three antlered deer may be exceeded within Unit CWD if taken under the Earn-A-Buck Program or the Replacement Buck Program. Details on each of the programs are on page 30 of the 2023-24 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide

Anyone born on or after January 1, 1969 is required to carry proof of satisfactory completion of a hunter education class or be in possession of the Apprentice Hunter Education Permit (along with other required licenses) while hunting any species in Tennessee. Hunter education can be completed online for free along with other options.

For more information about Tennessee’s 2023-24 deer hunting seasons, exact boundaries of deer units, and complete license requirements refer to the 2023-24 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide available online at tnwildlife.org or the TWRA App. Physical copies can be picked up at an agency office or license agent retail location.

Tennessee Deer Hunting

2023-24 Tennessee Hunting and Trapping Guide

 

