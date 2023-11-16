Actiquest launches AI digital twins of human sport coaches to train athletes remotely

AI digital twin of human sport coach powered by computer vision and LLM can revolutionize the way sport coaching is delivered.

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Actiquest Revolutionizes Sports Training with AI Digital Twin Technology

In an era where the intersection of technology and sports is creating new frontiers, Actiquest is set to launch a groundbreaking app that redefines athletic coaching. Leveraging the latest advancements in artificial intelligence, including deep learning, computer vision, and natural language processing, Actiquest has created a unique platform that offers personalized sports coaching through AI digital twins.

Innovative AI Technology for Every Athlete

Actiquest's new app is designed to digitize the training process, allowing human coaches to create AI-twin coaches. These digital coaches can train athletes remotely, providing live recommendations, allowing real-time interaction, and offering rewards based on training performance. The app supports a wide range of sports including tennis, golf, power training, running, cycling, swimming, yoga, and remedial gymnastics, making it a versatile tool for various athletic disciplines​​.

Key Features: Coaching and Tracking for Enhanced Performance

The app's two main functionalities include comprehensive athlete coaching across several sports and tracking athletes during workouts, play sessions, and socialized competitions. All activities within the app are gamified and incentivized, creating a motivating and engaging training environment​​.

Targeting a Global Audience of Sports Enthusiasts

Actiquest aims to reach out to the 1 billion people worldwide who love sports and occasionally seek training guidance. This wide target audience underscores the app's potential to democratize access to quality sports coaching​​.

Launch and Market Strategy: A New Era in Sports Coaching

Set for completion by the end of Q4 2023, with a focus on tennis and athletic running, Actiquest's MVP (Minimum Viable Product) will mark a significant milestone in the app's journey. The company has already seen success in the MVP stage, collaborating with famous coaches and sport schools to create white-label apps. These collaborations have helped train the AI engine and validate the product-market fit, with the company recruiting over 200 athletes to aid in this process​​.

Actiquest's Vision: Transforming Sports Training with AI

Actiquest envisions a future where AI technology dramatically changes the sports industry. By providing autonomous AI sport coaches and a multi-sport approach, the company aims to make high-quality coaching accessible to everyone. This approach is not only cost-effective but also offers a more personalized and available alternative to traditional human coaching​​.

Technical Breakthroughs: Combining AI and Human Expertise

The app utilizes advanced pose estimation technology to track and analyze coach movements, creating a detailed 3D model or 'digital twin'. This model serves as a reference for athletes, allowing them to understand and mimic techniques accurately. The integration of a Large Language Model (LLM) extends the app's functionality, enabling it to provide real-time feedback, personalized training programs, injury prevention guidance, and psychological support. This comprehensive approach ensures that the app meets the nuanced needs of athletes, making high-quality coaching more personalized and accessible than ever before​​.

Conclusion: A New Dawn in Sports Training

With Actiquest's innovative app, the future of sports training is here. Offering a unique blend of AI technology and human expertise, the app is poised to transform how athletes train, compete, and achieve their goals. As Actiquest readies for the app's launch, the sports world eagerly anticipates a new era of tech-driven, personalized coaching.