Nation’s Restaurant News Names Taco Bell Its 2023 Brand Icon Winner
Annual award recognizes major chains that are protecting their legacy while pushing the envelope with innovation.
We launched Brand Icon as a way to acknowledge those restaurant companies that have been around for generations, yet haven’t lost a step. Taco Bell perfectly encapsulates that ideal.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nation’s Restaurant News (NRN), the premier publication serving the entire foodservice industry, announced that Taco Bell is the winner of its 2023 Brand Icon award.
— Sam Oches, Editor-in-Chief
Brand Icon, an annual award, honors major restaurant companies that live at the intersection of legacy and innovation, recognizing their past while also maintaining relevance among modern-day consumers.
“We launched Brand Icon as a way to acknowledge those restaurant companies that have been around for generations, yet haven’t lost a step,” said Sam Oches, editor-in-chief of NRN. “Taco Bell perfectly encapsulates that ideal: It’s 61 years old yet continues to be a favorite among young customers all over the world. It’s still writing the industry playbook on creative menu and messaging strategies that resonate with the mass consumer, and particularly the ‘cultural rebel.’”
Taco Bell is the fourth-largest restaurant company in the U.S., according to NRN’s 2023 Top 500 report, boasting 7,000-plus locations and nearly $13 billion in domestic sales. It’s accomplished that success across generations by focusing on creative menu R&D, clever marketing campaigns, operational efficiencies, and a culture that encourages big ideas from all who work at the company.
Sean Tresvant, Taco Bell’s chief global brand and strategy officer and incoming CEO, accepted the award on Taco Bell’s behalf at NRN’s CREATE: The Experience event, held Oct. 1-3 in Palm Springs, Calif.
“Taco Bell’s culture encourages a spirit of ‘restless creativity’ from senior leadership down to frontline employees,” Oches said. “That creativity clearly shows in the brand’s marketing efforts, as you can see in recent campaigns like the Taco Tuesday trademark liberation efforts featuring LeBron James or the Mexican Pizza resurrection with support from Doja Cat. But the creativity extends throughout the organization, helping to keep Taco Bell a youthful and innovative brand.”
Last year’s Brand Icon editorial package recognizing White Castle won a prestigious Jesse H. Neal Award for Best Multimedia Profile. This year’s Brand Icon feature likewise offers a peek behind the curtain at Taco Bell’s headquarters, with exclusive interviews with Tresvant and several other executives.
To read the story and watch three behind-the-scenes videos about what makes Taco Bell an iconic restaurant brand, visit nrn.com/taco-bell.
