Luxury Real Estate Mogul Presents Exclusive Networking Event and Party for Elite Entrepreneurs and Investors
Chris White Hosting Golden Hour the Party on December 7 in MiamiMIAMI, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned luxury real estate expert Chris White is pleased to announce Golden Hour the Party, an exclusive networking event taking place in Miami on December 7, 2023. The high-energy event is an after-party hosted by White following the Tony Robbins Date with Destiny conference.
White, the founder of WHITEGOLD Capital, has over 15 years of experience managing over $120 million in elite properties across 23 countries. He has established an unmatched network of high-net-worth individuals and successful entrepreneurs.
Golden Hour provides the perfect opportunity for White to connect with members of his network while giving back to the community. The event will start with White offering exclusive discounted investment properties in tropical destinations only available to attendees.
"I'll be showcasing gems that normally wouldn't be accessible – prime villas, beachfront properties and luxury condos at steep discounts," explained White.
The night will build up to an explosive party with Miami's hottest DJs and plenty of high-impact networking opportunities.
"I'm excited to bring together the brightest minds in business and the most dynamic members of the Tony Robbins community for a truly unforgettable experience," said White. "My mission is to create an event that fosters lasting connections and provides a gateway to personal and professional growth."
With his expansive network and passion for bringing people together, White and the WHITEGOLD Capital team are certain this party will be the highlight of the year for attendees. The exclusive Golden Hour after-party event is open to platinum members of the Tony Robbins community and to those who receive an invitation.
For more details and to register for the party, visit https://whitegoldcapital.com/golden-hour-party. For more information about WHITEGOLD Capital, visit https://whitegoldcapital.com.
###
Media Relations
WHITEGOLD Capital
email us here