Annke’s Black Friday Deals Unleash Big Savings on Leading Security Cameras Starting Today

This savings extravaganza is the perfect opportunity to get a comprehensive security camera solution or enhance your existing home security system to better protect your family and property.”HONG KONG, CHINA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Annke, a top name in home security cameras and surveillance solutions, just released their highly anticipated Black Friday deals for 2023–allowing shoppers to lock in up to 50% off of select items during the savings event, which runs from today through November 27th at 12 AM PDT.
Annke’s Black Friday deals will offer a wide range of security products and accessories at highly discounted prices. Customers can expect to enjoy significant discounts on Annke's best-selling products, including the NightChroma camera series, PoE security cameras, analog cameras, and smart home WiFi cameras.
“This savings extravaganza is the perfect opportunity to get a comprehensive security camera solution or enhance your existing home security system to better protect your family and property,” said a representative for the brand.
Highlights of Annke’s 2023 Black Friday deals include the NightChromaTM Color Night Security Camera Series for up to 50% off.
Advanced Solutions: Annke's NightChromaTM collection
The star of Annke’s NightChroma collection is the NCPT500, which features a 3K PT speed dome PoE security camera with an expansive 340° pan and 110° tilt, granting users an “exceptional view of their surroundings." The Acme Color Night Vision camera offers cutting-edge motion detection for $60 off during the sales event.
Save up to 50% on the Best-Selling PoE Security Camera Series
Customers can take advantage of substantial markdowns on Annke's most popular PoE security cameras, including the AC500 (starting at $69.99). This security camera is recommended as a budget-friendly 3K dual light outdoor PoE security camera solution. It features dual light technology, delivering 3K resolution to capture more detail. Powered by PoE, it ensures a reliable power source for 24/7 monitoring. Budget-conscious shoppers can get the AC500 for $30 off during the sale.
C1200 - A 4K 12MP is an advanced security camera with the highest image quality in three lighting models–24/7 color, IR, or smart dual-light, 3 settings that combine to offer the best in around-the-clock monitoring. Additionally, this security system features human and vehicle detection, promptly alerting homeowners to critical events. It also supports local storage of up to 512GB, ensuring your recordings are never lost.
FCD600 is a high-performance dual-lens security camera with two 6MP resolution lenses covering a wide 180-degree ultra-wide angle. With an f/1.2 super aperture and a BSI sensor, it captures clear images even in low-light conditions. Starting at $159.99, it currently is marked down by $70 during the sale, making it only cost $89.99.
Smart Home Security Solutions Sales
Crater Pro ($29.99 now with 40% off): For those seeking an indoor camera, the Crater Pro is marked down 40% off and features a 4MP dual-band WiFi indoor camera.
Savings on New Releases Include:
• Whiffle Doorbell: With doorbells being the first line of defense, this 1080P full HD wireless doorbell camera is designed to provide customers with a wide 148-degree field of view. Its 4800mAh battery ensures that it never misses a moment.
• AH500 - 3K 8 Channel 4 Cameras PoE Security System: With both color and IR night vision, and premium 3072x1728 resolution, this system is designed to elevate your security solutions. Currently available at 15% off when using coupon code: BFKITOFF85
According to the company, the Black Friday deals from Annke are a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to transform your home's security and smart capabilities at irresistible prices. Shop the sales event now on Annke.com and de.Annke.com.
About Annke
Annke is a leading provider of home security cameras and smart home solutions. The company is dedicated to delivering innovative and cutting-edge products to protect and empower homes and businesses. With a commitment to quality, affordability, and customer satisfaction, Annke offers a wide range of security solutions and smart home devices.
