eekoloks Natural and Organic Hair Care Brand for Children Announces Launch
Plant-based hair products from Australia use special formulations and ingredients for everyday kids’ needs, as well as defense against head liceSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The eekoloks® brand of hair care products designed especially for kids today announced its launch. The organic range produced in Australia is made with 100 percent naturally derived ingredients.
Designed so kids can have fun with their hair without risking their health, eekoloks’ plant-based offerings include Rock’n’Repel Hairspray, Deter’n’Detangle Leave-In, Nit Undercut Styling Gel, Lock-Out Shampoo and Conditioner, and Mane Control Mousse. All products are cruelty free, meaning they’re not tested on animals.
The products were developed with professional cosmetic research & development chemists and scientists in Australia. eekoloks hair care is allergen free, gluten free, nut free and dairy free.
eekoloks has a special formulation that can reduce the risk of head lice infestation. One of its most popular products, Nit Undercut Styling Gel does double-duty for styling and head lice protection.
“My then six-year-old son is obsessed with Elvis and always tried to achieve ‘The King’s’ hairstyle using dad's expensive products,” said Ana Saad, the owner and founder of eekoloks. “Create funky styles without the junk. Our products are natural, easy and fun. Using eekoloks products results in perfect locks for delicate little heads.”
The mother of three continued, “After discovering limited natural hair care products for kids, I set out to create a range that was made with natural and organic ingredients and helps to defend against head lice.”
eekoloks is dedicated to delivering the highest-quality products. Its formulas contain no harsh chemicals, pesticides, toxins, parabens or phthalates.
