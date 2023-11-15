Built on Trust: Souffront Construction Marks 10 Years as a Leading Florida Contractor

A reputation for transparency and dependability has made Souffront a trusted construction name across Florida over the past decade

Ten years of zero safety incidents or quality shortfalls proves our disciplined commitment to the highest construction standards our clients expect.” — John Souffront

WESTON, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Souffront Construction and Engineering, a leading South Florida construction and engineering firm, celebrates its 10th anniversary this year. Since opening in 2013, Souffront has completed over 2,500 projects ranging from high-rise developments to critical infrastructure.

Led by founder John Souffront, Souffront’s team of licensed engineers and certified inspectors deliver exceptional commercial construction and engineering services. By integrating cutting-edge techniques with rigorous quality control, Souffront ensures precise, compliant, and sustainable outcomes. Their expertise spans structural engineering, threshold inspections, concrete restoration, MEP designs, and more.

Central to the company’s success is a focus on building trust and fostering lasting partnerships. According to client testimonials, Souffront stands out through transparent communication, meticulous project management, and prompt issue resolution. Their proven track record of legalizing over 289 violations and approving 1,789+ permits highlights a mastery of building codes and safety standards.

Over the past decade, Souffront’s fingerprints mark iconic additions to Miami’s skyline as well as neighborhood revitalization across South Florida. Through these and thousands more projects, Souffront has established itself as a go-to resource for developers, property managers, architects, and government agencies.

Coming to the different types of services, here is a complete list based on 3 categories - inspection, construction, and engineering.



A. Inspection

1. 40 Year Recertification

2. Structural Building Inspection

3. Threshold Inspection

4. Seawall Inspection

5. 4 Point Inspection

6. Thermography Inspection

7. Milestone Building Inspection

8. Infrared Thermographic Inspection

B. Engineering

1. Structural Engineering Plans

2. Mechanical Engineering Plans

3. Geothermal Engineering

4. M.E.P Engineering Plans

5. Geotechnical Testing (SPT)

C. Construction:

1. General Contracting

2. Concrete Restoration And Repair

3. Specialty Services

Reflecting on 10 years of excellence, John says, “Our greatest asset is our people. Their passion for continuous improvement is what drives our leading-edge solutions.” He adds, "A decade without incidents affirms our disciplined commitment to safety as the highest priority."

The company has positioned itself for the next 10 years through investments in emerging technologies like infrared thermography and BIM modeling. Souffront also aims to refine further expertise in renewable energy systems, electric vehicle infrastructure, and sustainable materials.

As Souffront celebrates its first decade, its focus remains fixed on engineering perfection and building trust. John Souffront concludes, “We'll continue raising the bar through ingenuity, transparency, and a relentless dedication to quality.” Here’s to another 10 years of engineering Florida’s structural landmarks.

About Souffront Construction and Engineering

Souffront Construction & Engineering is a full-service construction management and professional engineering company. With over 2,400 projects and 5,500 inspections completed, they specialize in building inspections, engineering, and general contracting. Their skilled team upholds strict standards for safety, quality, and on-time delivery for clients.