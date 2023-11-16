Submit Release
SioResin Achieves 380% YoY Growth in Dimethyl Silicone Oil Exports

SioResin Experiences Remarkable Growth in Q3 2023 with 380% Increase in Exports of High-Quality Dimethyl Silicone Oil

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- SioResin, a leading new materials supplier, has reported a substantial 380% year-on-year surge in the exports of its premium Dimethyl Silicone Oil during the first three quarters of 2023. This achievement not only surpasses expectations but also allows the company to achieve its annual sales target ahead of schedule.

In a recent interview with the CEO of SioResin, they attributed this impressive growth to the consistent demand for their high-quality Dimethyl Silicone Oil in various industries. The product has found significant market traction in regions such as Europe, North America, and Southeast Asia, catering to diverse sectors including cosmetics, healthcare, construction, and machinery.

Dimethyl Silicone Oil is renowned for its excellent thermal stability, low surface tension, and resistance to oxidation, making it an ideal choice for diverse industrial uses. In the cosmetics industry, it contributes to the formulation of skincare and haircare products, providing a smooth and non-greasy feel. In healthcare, it finds applications in medical devices and pharmaceuticals. The construction sector benefits from its water repellency and weather-resistant properties, while the machinery industry values it for its lubricating capabilities.

"Our team is elated to witness such robust performance in the export of Dimethyl Silicone Oil," remarked Sam Ng, CEO of SioResin. "This accomplishment is a testament to the dedication of our entire workforce and the increasing recognition of the reliability and excellence of our products in international markets."

SioResin's commitment to quality control and customer satisfaction has solidified its position as a trusted partner for businesses worldwide. As the company continues to grow, it remains focused on innovation and the production of high-performance materials that meet the evolving needs of industries globally.

With the ever-expanding applications of Dimethyl Silicone Oil, SioResin anticipates continued success and looks forward to exploring new opportunities for growth in the upcoming quarters.  

About SioResin
SioResin is a leading new materials supplier specializing in the production and export of high-quality silicone-based products, including the versatile Water-based Polyurethane Resin, Water-based acrylic Resin, Water-based UV resin and Dimethyl Silicone Oil, etc. With a commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction, the company has established itself as a trusted partner for businesses across various industries worldwide.

More information: https://www.sioresin.com/index.html
Products: https://www.sioresin.com/water-based-polyurethane.html

