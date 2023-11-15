Creative Supply's new handbook reveals the secret formula behind the world's famous hospitality concepts
ZURICH, SWITZERLAND, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creative Supply, the Zurich-based creative consultancy specialising in the hospitality industry, launches the 2nd edition of its flagship Hospitality Concept Handbook to equip hospitality executives and property owners with the tools and mindset to launch and operate successful hospitality concepts. The Handbook is available for free download from the Creative Supply website.
The Hospitality Concept Handbook is the result of Creative Supply's decade of consulting and education in the hospitality industry. It is the first and only publication to bring together strategy, operations and marketing to create hospitality concepts.
Key trends such as luxury brands entering the hospitality market (Jaeger-LeCoultre Café, Gucci Osteria), the impact of technology on the customer experience (CitizenM, Boostbar), the rise of smart collaborations (Swiss x Miro, On Running x FlexOffice) to celebrity restaurants (Nusr-Et, Dj Khaled) are explored throughout the handbook. In total, more than 110 brands, from hotels to restaurants, retail and office spaces around the world are featured, including exclusive case studies of projects realised by Creative Supply.
Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Creative Supply, Youri Sawerschel, said:
"For years we have been working with and training property owners and hospitality executives to create unique brands and guest experiences. This handbook shares all our latest knowledge and experience with the ambition to create the new global standard for hospitality concept development.”
The publication introduces an updated version of the Hospitality Concept Blueprint, a unique framework developed by Creative Supply and taught at leading universities such as EHL Hospitality Business School, ESSEC Paris and HEC Paris. The Hospitality Concept Blueprint breaks down the 8 fundamental building blocks behind the success of any successful hospitality concept, namely Storytelling, Space Design, Customer Offering, Brand Identity, Team & Culture, Community Activation, Communication Channels and Partner Ecosystem.
Suitable for independents and global brands alike, the Hospitality Concept Handbook provides dozens of practical tips for overcoming the challenges of creating, launching and operating a hospitality concept. A series of exclusive webinars, events and workshops will be held in 2024 to accompany the launch of the Hospitality Concept Handbook.
About the handbook author
Youri Sawerschel is the Founder and Chief Creative Officer of Creative Supply. Solicited for his creative thinking skills, Youri has been involved with projects focused on creating, launching and managing brands in Europe, China and the Middle-East. He has worked with brands as diverse as Kempinski Hotels, UBS, EPFL and Mondelez. Youri is also the author of dozens of articles on the topics of brand strategy, storytelling and entrepreneurship and is a lecturer at HEC Paris, at EHL Hospitality Business School, at ESSEC Business School in Paris. Youri graduated from the Ecole des Arts Décoratifs in Geneva and holds a Bachelor from EHL Hospitality Business School (where he also co-founded the Young Hoteliers Summit).
About Creative Supply
Founded in 2015, Creative Supply is a full-service creative consultancy designing brands, experiences and campaigns with a strategic mind and a human touch. Creative Supply is trusted by some of the world's most visionary leaders at UBS, ABB, Kempinski, EPFL, LVMH, Mondelēz, Marriott, ProtonMail, Swiss Arbitration, Vienna House, FlexOffice and more. Creative Supply’s projects and publications are regularly cited by esteemed industry news sources such as Frame, The Wall Street Journal, Monocle, Hospitality Net, Le Figaro, The Economist and The Telegraph. From students to executives, Creative Supply also empowers thousands of branding, digital and marketing enthusiasts through lectures, seminars, conferences and a free online Learning Hub.
