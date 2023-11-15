Submit Release
IBM Unveils New Platform for AI Governance

According to a new press release, IBM has introduced watsonx.governance, a platform set to be available in early December. The platform is designed to assist businesses and governments in managing and building trust in generative AI. It addresses the challenges posed by generative AI, particularly those associated with large language models (LLM), such as potential […]

