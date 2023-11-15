IBM Unveils New Platform for AI Governance

According to a new press release, IBM has introduced watsonx.governance, a platform set to be available in early December. The platform is designed to assist businesses and governments in managing and building trust in generative AI. It addresses the challenges posed by generative AI, particularly those associated with large language models (LLM), such as potential […]
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.