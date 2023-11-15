Exclusive Coveted Branded Residences
Branded Homes, the leading expert on Dubai’s branded real estate market, today released its list of the Iconic Branded Residences in Dubai.DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 15, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Branded Homes Provides Insight into Dubai’s Exclusive Coveted Branded Residences
Dubai is home to some of the world’s most prestigious branded residences, offering luxury living at its finest. Branded Homes, the leading expert on Dubai’s branded real estate market, today released its list of the Iconic Branded Residences in Dubai.
“Dubai is a magnet for ultra-luxury brands, with hospitality groups and luxury labels choosing the emirate to launch their first branded residences,” said Ivan Siarbolin, property expert from Branded Homes. “These branded residences offer the ultimate luxury lifestyle, with world-class amenities and service combined with a prestigious brand name."
The Most Iconic Branded Residences in Dubai are:
1. Atlantis The Royal Residences:
Located in the iconic Palm Jumeirah, with private beach access and luxury amenities.
2. One&Only One Za’abeel Private Homes
The first One & Only branded residence, located in Zaabeel district with panoramic views of Dubai. Twice world record breaker for tallest and longest cantilever in the world.
3. Bulgari Lighthouse
An architectural icon in Jumeira Bay, with only 50 ultra-luxury apartments and Bulgari-branded amenities.
4. AVA at Palm Jumeirah by Dorchester Collection
An Art Deco-inspired tower on Palm Jumeirah, part of the prestigious Dorchester Collection featuring Penthouses only, 1 Penthouse - 1 Floor.
5. Como Residences
Como Residences takes the shape of an organic seashell, rising towards the sky. This artwork is inspired by the gentle waves of the sea and sinuous curves left in the sand.
6. Bugatti Residences Downtown
A partnership with the iconic sports car brand in Downtown Dubai, the heart of the city.
7. Baccarat Hotel & Residences
Located in Downtown Dubai, featuring the luxury crystal brand’s first foray into real estate.
8. Orla by Dorchester Collection
An exclusive enclave of sky villas and uber-luxury apartments on Palm Jumeirah, by Dorchester Collection.
9. The Lana Residences at Dorchester Collection
First ever Dorchester Hotel with Residences in the Middle East.
10. Vela Towers by Dorchester Collection:
Waterfront sky villas, apartments and penthouses in Marasi Bay, Business Bay, featuring Dorchester Collection service and style.
Branded residences offer a prestigious lifestyle and long-term asset potential in Dubai. Branded Homes has specialized in this niche segment of the property market since 2013, providing advisory and brokerage services to clients seeking the most coveted branded homes in Dubai.
Ivan Siarbolin
Branded Homes
+971 52 908 1203
ivan@brandedhomes.ae
Visit us on social media:
Instagram
Other