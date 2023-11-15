Neuralia TMS: Pioneering Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation Therapy for Mental Health and Chronic Pain in Perth
EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuralia TMS, a leading provider of Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) therapy, is making waves in the field of mental health and chronic pain treatment. Specialising in non-pharmacological interventions, Neuralia TMS is dedicated to improving the lives of individuals suffering from conditions such as Depression, PTSD, OCD, Chronic Pain (including Fibromyalgia), and more.
Revolutionising Mental Health and Chronic Pain Treatment
Neuralia TMS is at the forefront of a revolution in mental health care and chronic pain management. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the clinic is changing the lives of countless individuals in the Perth area.
Access to Quality Care
One of the standout features of Neuralia TMS is its commitment to making TMS therapy accessible to all who need it. The clinic is proud to offer TMS treatments that are fully covered by Medicare. This crucial development ensures that a wider range of individuals can access this effective treatment, reducing the financial burden on patients and making it available to more people in need.
A Holistic, Drug-Free Approach
Neuralia TMS stands out by prioritising non-pharmacological interventions, offering a drug-free alternative to traditional treatment methods. This approach is particularly beneficial for those who are seeking holistic, non-invasive solutions to their mental health and chronic pain challenges.
Backed by Decades of Research
One of the cornerstones of Neuralia TMS's success is its unwavering commitment to evidence-based practice. TMS therapy has a rich history of research spanning over 35 years, ensuring the effectiveness and reliability of this innovative treatment. Patients can trust that the therapy they receive is grounded in extensive research and scientific rigour.
Precision in Healing
TMS therapy represents a groundbreaking treatment modality that precisely targets specific brain regions, resulting in long-lasting therapeutic outcomes. By stimulating neural activity in underactive brain areas associated with mental illnesses and chronic pain, TMS promotes lasting changes in brain circuitry, leading to improved patient outcomes.
Life-Changing Advantages for Patients:
Choosing TMS therapy at Neuralia TMS comes with numerous advantages for patients, including:
Convenience: TMS treatments are designed to seamlessly integrate into patients' daily routines without requiring recovery time or hospital admissions. This makes TMS a practical choice for individuals with busy lives who may not have time for extended treatments or recovery periods.
Minimal Disruption: TMS therapy does not induce withdrawal symptoms or downtime. This enables individuals to continue with their regular activities, maintaining their commitments and responsibilities while receiving essential therapy.
Lasting Effects: The effects of TMS therapy are typically enduring, providing patients with sustained relief from their symptoms. Neuralia TMS is dedicated to delivering long-term benefits for patients, empowering them to take control of their mental health and pain management.
A Message from the Managing Director
"At Neuralia TMS, we are committed to delivering professional, evidence-based, and patient-centered care," said Riti Chetty, Managing Director at Neuralia TMS. "Our dedicated team of experts is eager to provide you with transformative TMS therapy, offering a beacon of hope to those seeking effective and lasting relief from mental health conditions and chronic pain."
Learn More About Neuralia TMS
For more information about Neuralia TMS and the services they offer, please visit their website at https://www.neuraliatms.com.au/.
About Neuralia TMS:
Industry: Mental Health Care
Company size: 2-10 employees
Headquarters: Palmyra, Western Australia
Type: Privately Held
Founded: 2021
Specialities: Depression, PTSD, Chronic Pain, Anxiety Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Addiction, Cognitive Enhancement, Insomnia, and Neurological Disorders
Visit Neuralia TMS at Multiple Locations:
Palmyra: 7/25 Foss St, Palmyra, Western Australia 6157, Australia
West Leederville: 2/160a Cambridge Street, West Leederville, Western Australia 6007, Australia
Nedlands: Ramsay Clinic Hollywood, 95 Monash Ave, Nedlands WA 6009, Australia
Midland: 2 Tuckeroo Parade, Helena Valley WA 6056, Australia
Bunbury: 15/135 Victoria Street, Bunbury, Western Australia 6230, Australia
Busselton: 190 Bussell Hwy, Busselton WA 6280, Australia
Albany: 2 Pioneer Road, Albany, Western Australia 6330, AU
Media Contact:
Dr. Shanek Wick, Interventional 𝗣𝘀𝘆𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁 & 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 @ Neuralia TMS
Dr. Riti Chetty, Managing Director at Neuralia TMS
For more information, please contact Neuralia TMS at info@neuralia.com.au - 08 6230 3996.
Dr Shanek Wick
Revolutionising Mental Health and Chronic Pain Treatment
Neuralia TMS is at the forefront of a revolution in mental health care and chronic pain management. With a commitment to excellence and innovation, the clinic is changing the lives of countless individuals in the Perth area.
Access to Quality Care
One of the standout features of Neuralia TMS is its commitment to making TMS therapy accessible to all who need it. The clinic is proud to offer TMS treatments that are fully covered by Medicare. This crucial development ensures that a wider range of individuals can access this effective treatment, reducing the financial burden on patients and making it available to more people in need.
A Holistic, Drug-Free Approach
Neuralia TMS stands out by prioritising non-pharmacological interventions, offering a drug-free alternative to traditional treatment methods. This approach is particularly beneficial for those who are seeking holistic, non-invasive solutions to their mental health and chronic pain challenges.
Backed by Decades of Research
One of the cornerstones of Neuralia TMS's success is its unwavering commitment to evidence-based practice. TMS therapy has a rich history of research spanning over 35 years, ensuring the effectiveness and reliability of this innovative treatment. Patients can trust that the therapy they receive is grounded in extensive research and scientific rigour.
Precision in Healing
TMS therapy represents a groundbreaking treatment modality that precisely targets specific brain regions, resulting in long-lasting therapeutic outcomes. By stimulating neural activity in underactive brain areas associated with mental illnesses and chronic pain, TMS promotes lasting changes in brain circuitry, leading to improved patient outcomes.
Life-Changing Advantages for Patients:
Choosing TMS therapy at Neuralia TMS comes with numerous advantages for patients, including:
Convenience: TMS treatments are designed to seamlessly integrate into patients' daily routines without requiring recovery time or hospital admissions. This makes TMS a practical choice for individuals with busy lives who may not have time for extended treatments or recovery periods.
Minimal Disruption: TMS therapy does not induce withdrawal symptoms or downtime. This enables individuals to continue with their regular activities, maintaining their commitments and responsibilities while receiving essential therapy.
Lasting Effects: The effects of TMS therapy are typically enduring, providing patients with sustained relief from their symptoms. Neuralia TMS is dedicated to delivering long-term benefits for patients, empowering them to take control of their mental health and pain management.
A Message from the Managing Director
"At Neuralia TMS, we are committed to delivering professional, evidence-based, and patient-centered care," said Riti Chetty, Managing Director at Neuralia TMS. "Our dedicated team of experts is eager to provide you with transformative TMS therapy, offering a beacon of hope to those seeking effective and lasting relief from mental health conditions and chronic pain."
Learn More About Neuralia TMS
For more information about Neuralia TMS and the services they offer, please visit their website at https://www.neuraliatms.com.au/.
About Neuralia TMS:
Industry: Mental Health Care
Company size: 2-10 employees
Headquarters: Palmyra, Western Australia
Type: Privately Held
Founded: 2021
Specialities: Depression, PTSD, Chronic Pain, Anxiety Disorder, Bipolar Disorder, Addiction, Cognitive Enhancement, Insomnia, and Neurological Disorders
Visit Neuralia TMS at Multiple Locations:
Palmyra: 7/25 Foss St, Palmyra, Western Australia 6157, Australia
West Leederville: 2/160a Cambridge Street, West Leederville, Western Australia 6007, Australia
Nedlands: Ramsay Clinic Hollywood, 95 Monash Ave, Nedlands WA 6009, Australia
Midland: 2 Tuckeroo Parade, Helena Valley WA 6056, Australia
Bunbury: 15/135 Victoria Street, Bunbury, Western Australia 6230, Australia
Busselton: 190 Bussell Hwy, Busselton WA 6280, Australia
Albany: 2 Pioneer Road, Albany, Western Australia 6330, AU
Media Contact:
Dr. Shanek Wick, Interventional 𝗣𝘀𝘆𝗰𝗵𝗶𝗮𝘁𝗿𝗶𝘀𝘁 & 𝗗𝗶𝗿𝗲𝗰𝘁𝗼𝗿 @ Neuralia TMS
Dr. Riti Chetty, Managing Director at Neuralia TMS
For more information, please contact Neuralia TMS at info@neuralia.com.au - 08 6230 3996.
Dr Shanek Wick
Neuralia TMS
+61 8 6230 3996
info@neuralia.com.au
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Instagram