Donaldson Opens Life Sciences Technical Center in RTP

A new company is coming to town.

Donaldson, a global provider of filtration products and solutions, announced November 9 that it is opening a 25,000-square-foot life sciences technical center in Research Triangle Park (RTP).

The company said the facility – centrally located to support emerging biotechnology companies – will contain laboratories and cleanrooms with manufacturing capacity. It will support the design, development, launch and early commercialization of bioprocessing solutions.

Donaldson said the si te also will serve as a hub for its life sciences business and house the company’s IsoTag reagent product line. Donaldson brands to be located or developed at the facility include Isolere Bio, Purilogics, Solaris Biotech and Univercells Technologies.

“RTP is the perfect strategic location to attract world-class talent to our growing team, deploy enabling bioprocessing solutions, and engage with leading cell and gene therapy players,” said Donaldson Life Sciences President Andrew Dahlgren.

Donaldson's Isolere Bio team members in lab. -Photo from Donaldson

Kelli Luginbuhl, Donaldson Isolere Bio business director, noted that the investment also will support the company’s efforts to speed up the commercialization of its IsoTag technology, while providing solutions to its other advanced therapeutics customers. “By adding manufacturing capacity, Donaldson is in a stronger position to support customers in their research through clinical and commercial-scale activities,” he added.

Earlier this year, Donaldson acquired Isolere Bio, Inc. and its proprietary IsoTag reagents and filtration processes that are used in the biopharmaceutical purification and manufacturing process. The reagents are designed to substantially improve product quality and purity more rapidly than competing solutions.

About Donaldson

Donaldson, which was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN, develops filtration products and solutions for a broad range of industries and markets. It serves three primary market segments: mobile solutions, industrial solutions, and life sciences.

Donaldson operates at more than 140 locations on six continents. Its customers range from small business owners to R&D organizations and some of the world’s biggest Original Equipment Manager (OME) brands.